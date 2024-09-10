Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer among three veteran Indian bowlers set to be in demand in IPL 2025 auction

We look at three Indian bowlers in demand in the IPL 2025 auction.

Indian bowlers are always in demand in the mega auction, for they are among the most important parts during the making of an IPL team. As another mega auction takes place, teams will again target quality local bowlers to bolster their squad.

Fortunately for them, plenty of quality bowlers will be up for auction this time, especially in the Indian category. That will allow teams to bolster their squad with top-class players, and they should be prudent with their selection.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Given that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have T Natarajan, they might leave out Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, he is still among the finest all-phase options and has vast experience playing in the league.

Teams looking for a solid powerplay bowler who is more than decent in other phases can opt for Bhuvneshwar. Expect him to fetch a decent amount again.

Sandeep Sharma

Despite doing exceptionally well for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past couple of years, Sandeep Sharma won’t get retained due to the availability of other quality options. However, he is a terrific bowler and showed tremendous control while bowling tough overs.

Given Sandeep offers value in every phase and doesn’t use an overseas slot, he is automatically a valuable pick and will fetch a handsome sum. Teams won’t make the mistake like the previous edition when no one went after him and remained unsold.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Another Rajasthan Royals (RR) star who was instrumental in the team’s success in the previous cycle, Ravichandran Ashwin will also be in the auction since RR have Yuzvendra Chahal to prefer over him. However, his T20 game has evolved brilliantly in the last few years, visible during his stint in IPL and TNPL.

Ashwin is primarily an off-spinner with massive control over his craft, but he is also a handy batter who can be flexible with his batting position. That he brings a wealth of experience with him makes him a complete package.

