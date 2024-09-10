Mystery spinner reminiscent of Sunil Narine could hit the jackpot at IPL 2025 auction after Delhi Premier League heroics

A mystery spinner impressed one and all during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), showcasing his superior skillsets with the ball.

A mystery spinner impressed one and all during the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), showcasing his superior skillsets with the ball. He definitely had something special about him, visible throughout the tournament.

Digvesh Rathi, playing for South Delhi Superstarz, snared 14 wickets at an average of 21.71 in ten outings, with the best of 3/12. He was instrumental in his team’s terrific run into the tournament, where they reached the final and ended as runners-up in the end.

Digvesh’s run-up is similar to Sunil Narine's, for he hides his ball before delivering and reveals his grip at the very end moment. Further, he bowls at pace and has a few variations to remain unpredictable in his spell.

That high speed troubled numerous batters, who ended up getting out one after another. The way he got too many bowled and LBWs showed he bowled flatter and at a relatively high pace, and batters couldn’t read the variations for the same reason.

DPL found their own mystery bowler. Leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who hides the ball like Sunil Narine, troubled the batters quite a bit with his spin magic.



Some glimpses of his bowling.pic.twitter.com/fB0soBotNH



(1/3) — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) September 9, 2024

Digvesh Rathi could hit the jackpot at the IPL 2025 auction

Needless to say, Digvesh Rathi is a bright prospect, and his performances must have caught the eyes of the scouting team of various IPL franchises. He might find a team in the IPL 2025 auction, for teams want such bowlers in their side.

Mystery spinners are always in demand, and several such tweakers have come to the IPL stage and made a name for themselves. Those bowlers who can use variations at pace are always a threat in the shorter format, for batters mostly play them off the front foot and always in attacking mode, which leads to playing against the line of the ball at times.

The likes of Rashid Khan have been mighty effective and become the best bowlers in the world for the same reason. Digvesh can go through the same route and establish himself as the leading bowler in world cricket.

The teams opt for young players in the mega auction, where they can invest in them for years to come. Digvesh has all the qualities to be a permanent in the league.

