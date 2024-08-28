Former Punjab Kings star announces retirement after Australia tour snub

He was bought by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2021 edition for a price of INR 1.5 crores.

In a recent development coming in, a former Punjab Kings (PBKS) star has announced his decision to hang up his boots from international cricket.

Bought by PBKS ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) edition for a price of INR 1.5 crores, England's Dawid Malan will no longer represent the Three Lions but is expected to remain available for franchise cricket.

The decision comes after Malan was left out of the squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia, where the two teams will lock horns across three T20Is and five ODIs.

Notably, the 36-year-old, who is one of only two English cricketers (alongside Jos Buttler) to have made centuries in all three international formats, had not featured in an England squad since the ODI World Cup in India last year.

Dawid Malan will be in high demand in franchise cricket now

Malan has truly made a name for himself in the T20I format, especially after England’s 2019 ODI World Cup triumph. His prolific run-scoring, highlighted by a 48-ball century during the winter tour of New Zealand, earned him a spot in the team's 20-over setup.

Adding to his accolades, he also climbed to the apex of the T20I batter rankings in September 2020.

However, now with his England career behind him, the dynamic left-hander is expected to be in high demand on the T20 franchise circuit. Recently, he played a crucial role in Oval Invincibles' victory in the Men's Hundred competititon, two years after helping Trent Rockets secure the 2022 title.

Last winter, he contributed to Sunrisers Eastern Cape's success in the second season of SA20 and also competed for Multan Sultans in the PSL.

