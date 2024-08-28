'Well rested players' - Sanjay Manjrekar questions absence of India's big three from Duleep Trophy

The veterans are expected to return next month when the home international season kickstarts.

The Indian men's selection committee named the squads for the upcoming Duleep Trophy earlier this month.

While the roster features a host of Indian stars, the top three country's cricketers were however afforded extra rest before the home international season kickstarts next month.

Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, premier batter Virat Kohli and talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been exempted from participating in the domestic tournament but former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined otherwise.

Manjrekar believes that the three players have had enough rest and could have participated in the Duleep Trophy to gear up for the upcoming red-ball season.

India will host neighbours Bangladesh for a two-match Test series from September 19 onwards, followed by three T20Is.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar wrote,

"India has played 249 international matches in the last 5 years. Rohit has played only 59% of those. Virat 61 % & Bumrah 34%. I see them as well rested India players. Could have been selected for the Duleep trophy.:

Another India senior rested by BCCI

Rohit and Kohli last featured in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which India lost 0-2. Bumrah, on the other hand, was last seen in action during the title-winning 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies and the USA in June.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on August 27 that senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been pulled from the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Jadeja was initially selected to play for the India B team, which will be captained by Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The BCCI did not provide any explanation for Jadeja's withdrawal, and no substitute has been appointed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.