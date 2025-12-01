GT Purse For IPL 2026 Auction: 3 Big Targets For Gujarat Titans

GT lost to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator last season.

With the GT purse for the IPL 2026 auction reading at a modest INR 12.9 crore, a question arises: who will be the GT target players? Come December 16, the franchise is expected to be less active as they aim for a few fixes rather than a squad overhaul after the strategic retentions and releases.

The Titans have limited slots, emphasising smart bidding to strengthen key areas and maintain competitiveness. With the release of two overseas fast-bowling all-rounders, a couple of middle-order batters, including Sherfane Rutherford (traded to the Mumbai Indians), and a domestic pacer, GT IPL 2026 auction targets will include an overseas middle-order batter who can also bowl and a specialist death bowler to address slog-over struggles.

Let’s look at some GT target players in detail.

Matheesha Pathirana

In IPL 2025, the primary concern for the Gujarat Titans was bowling at death, highlighted by an economy rate of 10.94 runs per over. The franchise conceded the most sixes in the final five overs, underlining their need for a death-over specialist pacer. The release of Gerald Coetzee, who played only two games last season, has left a void among overseas all-rounder, but the GT purse will allow the franchise to make a suitable signing.

That’s where Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana could emerge as a game-changer and will feature in the GT IPL 2026 auction targets. While he endured a disappointing season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, Pathirana has been outstanding at the death in T20 cricket. Since January 2023, the right-arm pacer has taken 58 wickets in 58 matches at an average of 18.2 and an economy rate of nine. His dot-ball percentage stands at 47.6, underlining his ability to control the scoring rate and strike regularly in the final overs. Pathirana’s raw pace, ability to bowl pinpoint Yorkers, and knack for taking wickets in slog overs align perfectly with GT’s tactical requirements.

David Miller

Trading Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of INR 2.6 crore left a significant vacuum in the Titans’ middle order, but boosted the GT purse. While the Gujarat Titans can assign the No.4 role to Indian batters such as Shahrukh Khan or Washington Sundar, the franchise will look for an overseas finisher, something they lacked last season. They recorded the fourth-worst strike rate in the slog overs (16-20), scoring at only 169.64 while losing a tournament-high 42 wickets.

David Miller, who has previously done well for the team, will be among the GT IPL 2026 auction targets. In his previous stint, Miller amassed 950 runs in 38 innings at a strike rate of 145.25. His proven ability to finish games aligns perfectly with Gujarat’s requirements on batting-friendly Ahmedabad tracks. His return will strengthen GT’s lower-order power, addressing a crucial weakness from the last season.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is likely to be on the GT targets players list for the IPL 2026 auction due to his consistent all-round contributions for New Zealand earlier this year. With his powerful middle-order batting and handy medium-pace bowling, Mitchell will bring balance to the side. His ability to maintain a high strike rate and anchor game when needed is something for which GT will look.

Despite constant shuffling in batting position, Mitchell, in IPL 2024, amassed 318 runs at a strike rate of 142.60, highlighting his credentials with the bat. However, due to the introduction of the Impact Player rule, his bowling load was reduced. Gujarat Titans, who are seeking a flexible player capable of contributing with both bat and ball, especially in the crucial middle overs and death overs, will view Mitchell as a valuable asset to strengthen their squad.

