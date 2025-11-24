GT Remaining Purse After Retentions – Smart Budget For Targeted Buys

The IPL 2026 auction is on December 16.

The mini auction for the Indian Premier League is inching closer, and the franchises are busy sorting their checklists. The IPL 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, opted to retain their core after a near-successful run in the previous edition. The GT remaining purse indicates smart budget planning after including 20 players in the GT retained players 2026 list.

The Titans will enter the bidding hall with a purse of INR 12.90 crore, which is the third lowest after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Let’s look at some of the GT target players.

David Miller

After trading Sherfane Rutherford to the five-time IPL-winners MI, they will be on the lookout for an overseas middle-order batter with the GT remaining purse. They might bid for the star South African finisher David Miller. Following a dismal season in the IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released the player.

Previously, Miller had enjoyed a great three-year stint with GT, including his pivotal role in the franchise’s title-winning run in its maiden IPL edition. The Protea big-hitter had put up 950 runs in 41 fixtures across three editions at a strike rate of 146.43. These proven stats and a blazing show in The Hundred 2025, where he struck at 187.32, might push the franchise to include him in the GT 2026 squad.

Delano Potgieter

Another South African player, Delano Potgieter, might make it to the GT target players. The Protea all-rounder has put up some noteworthy performances in the SA20. While representing MI’s sister franchise, the MI Cape Town, Potgieter has scored 259 runs in 23 matches across the tournament’s three editions so far. Additionally, he has also scalped six wickets in his 12 appearances last season at a decent economy of 9.28. The side might rope in the 29-year-old in place of Dasun Shanaka for the forthcoming season.

Anrich Nortje

After releasing their INR 2.40 crore recruit, Gerald Coetzee, the team might look to rope in his national teammate, Anrich Nortje. The franchise has already decided to continue with their solid pace strength, featuring last season’s Purple Cap winner, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

They also retained Kagiso Rabada for a huge amount of INR 10.75 crore. Following a sub-par performance in his limited availability of four matches, GT would expect the bowler to be back to his usual best. Thus, the inclusion of Nortje in the GT 2026 squad could be a great backup plan for the franchise.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

The Titans may also look to acquire Rajvardhan Hangargekar in the IPL 2026 auction as a replacement for Karim Janat. With 52 runs at a blistering strike rate of 185.71 and five wickets in six fixtures, the 23-year-old had played a key role in India’s triumphant campaign in the Under-19 World Cup 2022.

Previously, Hangargekar made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023. He had snared three scalps in his limited two-match appearance for the team in that edition. Though LSG acquired the Maharashtra all-rounder before the last season, he did not feature in a single match last year.

