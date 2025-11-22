How Much Can RCB Spend at the IPL 2026 Auction? RCB Purse Could Be Split Between These Two Big Stars

RCB will be going into the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of 16.4 crore next month in Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have most of their core retained and key roles firmly secured after the retention window. The defending champions enter the auction with a rare sense of stability, and a sizeable budget to fine-tune their squad. How much can RCB spend at the IPL 2026 auction? The franchise has INR 16.4 crore available, providing them enough room to go after specific upgrades rather than overhaul the lineup any further.

This RCB purse allows the team to target two potential big buys while focusing on depth, balance, and situational specialists. As we assess the RCB targets for the IPL 2026 auction, it’s clear that the team is looking at smart tweaks, not sweeping changes, to push for a second consecutive title.

So here’s taking a look at the two potential buys that RCB can go for at the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green

Looking at how much RCB can spend at the IPL 2026 auction, going after Cameron Green might be a good idea for the Bangalore-based franchise. The Australian pace-bowling all-rounder is already familiar with RCB’s setup, having played for them in 2024. Although he had a mediocre season, scoring 255 runs with only 6 wickets, RCB will be in need of an all-rounder like Green, given that they let go of Liam Livingstone.

What makes Green even more appealing is that he is now one of the world’s most prolific T20 all-rounders. A powerful hitter, a sharp seam bowler, and a proven match-winner, if RCB decide to allocate a major chunk of their INR 16.4 crore purse to one marquee player, Green is arguably the most value-for-money option available.

Based on the discussion around how much can RCB spend at the IPL 2026 auction, Green fits the profile of a high-impact star worth breaking the bank for.

Venkatesh Iyer

Last year, RCB had entered a fierce bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to sign Venkatesh Iyer, even pushing their final bid to a massive INR 23.50 crore before narrowly missing out. With the all-rounder now appearing on the KKR released players list for IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are once again in a strong position to pursue him.

Venkatesh’s profile fits perfectly into RCB’s plans—he’s a left-handed middle-order batter who can seamlessly float to the top when required, and his ability to contribute a few overs of medium pace adds crucial balance. His long-time association and chemistry with Rajat Patidar also boosts the appeal, making him an even more natural fit for the RCB squad in 2026 as they look to reinforce their Indian core.

But the big question, of course, is how much can RCB spend at the IPL 2026 auction and how effectively they can utilise their INR16.4 crore purse to plug the remaining gaps.

