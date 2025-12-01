How PBKS Purse for IPL 2026 Auction Should Be Spent: Key Punjab Kings Targets Explained

Punjab Kings finished IPL 2025 as runners up.

Punjab Kings, runners-up of the last season, have retained their core, releasing only five players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The move made PBKS purse one of the major talking points in the build-up to the mini auction on December 16.

Punjab Kings will enter the auction room with the second-lowest purse of INR 11.50 crore. They parted ways with big names like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis. Hence, the franchise needs two overseas lower-hitting batters, including a wicket-keeper. Punjab also had the option to trade a couple of players, but opted not to.

Target Players With PBKS Purse for IPL 2026 Auction

Before discussing PBKS targets, let’s understand what the franchise might plan for the IPL 2026 auction. They released – a wicket-keeper, spin-bowling all-rounder, a seam-bowling all-rounder, and a domestic leg-spinner and pacer.

So, the priorities for Punjab Kings will include replacement in those areas, except for another Indian pacer. Instead, the team management might seek an Indian off-spinner to complement veteran Yuzvendra Chahal and add variety to their spin attack.

Below are three PBKS targets for overseas wicket-keeper slots.

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert, an established T20 specialist batter, is enjoying a sublime form across leagues and international cricket. Seifert offers flexibility in batting position and can slot anywhere in the top six. While known for his aggressive approach, the right-hander’s improved game against spin makes him a perfect replacement for Josh Inglis, who mainly batted at No.3 in IPL 2025.

Jonny Bairstow

The Englishman represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 and helped them to emerge triumphant in a historic run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a rapid century. While the franchise released him ahead of the mega auction, they might look at Bairstow again. As a replacement player, Bairstow showcased his prowess with the Mumbai Indians last year, hitting 85 runs in two innings with an impressive strike rate of 184.78. His recent form further boosts his case for earning an IPL contract.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen could be another player on the PBKS targets list. Known for his hefty strike rates, Allen can be used as a power play enforcer. His ability to hit sixes at will makes him one of the most feared batters on his day. In 2025, Allen piled up 811 runs at an average of 30 with a strike rate of 201.24, highlighting his ability to dismantle any bowling attack. This also features his rapid 151-run knock off just 51 balls in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, underlining his match-winning prowess.

For the pace-bowling all-rounder role, the options for Punjab Kings will be limited. Most big names are either taken or retired, plus, with a tight budget, there might be a shortage of players they can target. But here’s an option.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee could be a genuine choice for a fast-bowling all-rounder because of his batting credentials. Coetzee would be a smart backup option for his compatriot Marco Jansen, who offers handy batting at No.8 and four overs with the ball. The right-arm pacer’s ability to hit the deck hard and push batters on the back foot would further complement other pace options in Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson.

PBKS targets will also include an explosive lower-order batter who can chip in with a couple of overs of spin. In short, a like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell offers reliable middle-order batting and useful off-spin bowling, addressing Maxwell’s inconsistency in IPL 2025. Bracewell offers flexibility with powerplay and middle overs bowling. His experience with RCB in 2023 and decent white-ball record in Indian conditions make him a formidable option. At a potentially lower auction price, the Kiwi player can be acquired with the PBKS purse.

Liam Livingstone

Punjab Kings could potentially turn to Liam Livingstone again to fill the void left by Maxwell. They would hope Livingstone would replicate the same performances during his first stint from 2022 to 2024. His proven power-hitting and versatile spin bowling (ability to bowl off-spin or leg-spin according to the situation) make him one of the likeable PBKS targets. He can also share the finisher’s load with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, lower down the order.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza, another spin-bowling all-rounder in PBKS targets, has represented the franchise in the past. His emphatic run in white-ball cricket continues as he leads Zimbabwe in T20I cricket and plays across all franchise leagues. His ability to stabilise the innings under pressure and hit boundaries at regular intervals, coupled with bowling on tight lines, makes him an ideal candidate for tricky pitches in Mullanpur, where the team successfully defended the lowest total in IPL history.

While Punjab Kings have Yuzvendra Chahal, the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, and Harpreet Brar as spin options, there’s still room for a wrist spinner as backup. They didn’t retain Pravin Dubey, so one more option will help.

Ravi Bishnoi

The most obvious choice for an Indian spinner at the moment is Ravi Bishnoi, who might be among the PBKS targets in the IPL 2026 auction. While multiple franchises were expected to bid for him in the auction, the Punjab Kings would hope to steal a deal.

Rahul Chahar

Not in his best form recently, but his pace through the air and ability to exploit spin conditions make him a possible threat. Chahar might potentially come at a lower price compared to Bishnoi, hence he becomes a smart choice considering the PBKS purse. Sharing a dressing room with Chahal, and the smart captain and coach duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, might bring the best out of him.

