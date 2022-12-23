IPL 2023 Auction: Harry Brook joins Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 13.25 crores

Harry Brook has excelled across formats in a fairly young professional career so far.

Harry Brook, the young England batter, was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crores at the IPL 2023 mini-auctions held at Kochi on Friday, December 23. Brook was a part of an intense battle comprising the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Sunrisers, with the former two starting the bidding war. RCB backed out at the INR 4.80 crore mark, and SRH stepped in to join RR untill the inaugural champions ran out of their purse.

Brook had an excellent run in the recent three-match Test series in Pakistan, wherein he aggregated 468 runs at 93.60 while striking at 93.41 with three hundreds in England’s 3-0 series sweep. His scores across the three Tests read: 153 (116), 87 (65), 9 (21), 108 (149) and 111 (150). The right-hander debuted in T20Is earlier this year, and has aggregated 372 runs at 26.57 with a highest of 81*, with each of his 20 appearances coming this year.

Brook first rose to prominence at the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand, wherein he finished England’s leading-run scorer in the team’s run to the quarter-final. He then showed sparks of brilliance at the T20 Blast and later with the Northern Superchargers at the Men’s Hundred in England, which prompted praise from Ben Stokes among others.

Overall, Brook has aggregated 2432 runs at a strike-rate of 148.38 with a hundred and nine fifties, while having also been a part of the Lahore Qalandars setup in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Yorkshire cricketer has also made 60 first-class and 15 List A appearances, anb occasionally bowls right-arm medium, which has fetched him eight first-class wickets and a scalp in T20s till date.