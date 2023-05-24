'Those of you twisting this.....' - Sourav Ganguly loses cool on Kohli fans for Shubman Gill tweet

Ever since Kohli relinquished his position as India's Test captain, there has been an ongoing rivalry between Ganguly and Kohli.

Fans misinterpreted Ganguly's tweet, mistakenly believing that the former Indian captain intentionally omitted to mention Kohli's name.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, known for being very limited on social media, made an exception from his usual approach by vehemently criticizing individuals attempting to "misrepresent" his tweet about Shubman Gill. Ganguly expressed his admiration for Gill's outstanding performance as the opener for the Gujarat Titans after he scored his second century in IPL 2023. This remarkable feat also buoyed the defending champions in successfully chasing down 198 runs in 19.1 overs, leading to the exit of Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament.

Unfortunately, fans misinterpreted Ganguly's tweet, mistakenly believing that the former Indian captain intentionally omitted to mention Kohli's name. Additionally, some individuals construed Ganguly's reference to "two centuries" as praise directed at MI all-rounder Cameron Green, who had also achieved a century in the earlier match on the same day.

Sourav Ganguly clears any air of ambiguity

The contentious situation arose subsequent to Kohli's removal as ODI captain, during which Ganguly served as the BCCI president. Following his captaincy resignation, Kohli expressed his dissatisfaction with the board and selectors, citing a lack of effective communication.

After facing significant criticism for omitting Kohli's name and neglecting to discuss his century in the same match, Ganguly responded forcefully through a tweet a few days later.

"Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet, understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain," Ganguly wrote clearly pointing out that the two centuries part was not for Gill but in fact, he was talking about Gill's twin IPL centuries this year.

Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don’t please get someone responsible to explain .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 23, 2023

In his subsequent statement, the former Indian opener clarified unequivocally that his tweet was unrelated to Kohli.

