IPL 2024 Auction: List of CSK Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

With the IPL 2024 auction drawing up close, teams have started deciding on their final list of released and retained players for the new season. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings might not want to shake their winning combination but will try to release some of their highly valued players in order to increase their purse value for the auction.

But as IPL 2024 Auction will be a mini-auction, CSK might not take the risk of releasing the potential players with high value. CSK will also try to TRADE some of the high-valued players with other teams in order to bag their service before heading to the auction pool.

IPL 2024 Players Released

As of the previous season, BCCI allowed franchises to use the "TRADE" option where teams can exchange players between them. The 'IPL Trade Window' allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal.

The IPL 2024 players released will be put up on auction and get the opportunity to join another team before the league begins.

According to the IPL rules, each franchise can have 25 players in their squad, out of which a maximum of 8 can be foreign players. In Playing XI, each team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the mix.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19. The IPL 2024 Auction will be preceded by the auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), expected to take place on December 9.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. As this will be a mini-auction, it will be a day-long event only. Notably, IPL 2024 Auction will be the first of its kind to be held overseas.

List of CSK Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

CSK Player Released: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has already opted out for the next season owing to surgery and the franchise has obliged as well. On the other hand, Ambati Rayudu has called it quits on his playing career. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by CSK:

Ambati Rayudu (wk) – Retired Ben Stokes

List of CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

CSK Players Retained: CSK has decided to retain the likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Theekshana, Pathirana, MS Dhoni and others who have been a key cog in the Yellow Army that propelled them to victory last season. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by CSK

MS Dhoni (wk)(c) Ruturaj Gaikwad Devon Conway Subhranshu Senapati Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana Simranjeet Singh Matheesha Pathirana Akash Singh Prashant Solanki Mitchell Santner Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali Shivam Dube Dwaine Pretorius Ajinkya Rahane Sisanda Magala Nishant Sindhu Shaik Rasheed Ajay Mandal Bhagath Verma

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. Notably, Ben Stokes' unavailability will add 16.25 crore more to their purse. The final purse value of the team will be decided right after they submit the retained and released players list for the event.

CSK Remaining purse: Chennai Super Kings have a remaining value of 1.50 crore.

Verdict:

The absence of Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu will be massive as both players were match-winners in their own ways. While CSK have a talented pool of players with a bag of varied experiences, they will look to fill the void left with the addition of some key players and bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

