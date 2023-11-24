IPL 2024 Auction: List of KKR Players Released and Retained - Latest Updates

As per reports, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson and some other big names are all set to be released ahead of IPL 2024 Auction on December 19.

Ahead of the auction for the IPL 2024, teams have started releasing players so that they can open up their roster to acquire new players. The two-time IPL Trophy winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are also looking to bolster their squad by letting go of some big names to make new additions.

KKR was knocked out of the previous year’s tournament before entering the playoff round. KKR managed to register only 6 wins in their 14 league games in IPL 2023, finishing seventh on the points table.

With the auction for IPL 2024 around the corner, KKR might make a few changes in their squad for the upcoming season.

IPL 2024 Players Released

As of the previous season, BCCI allowed franchises to use the "TRADE" option where teams can exchange players between them. The 'IPL Trade Window' allows the franchises to either swap players between themselves or buy players for an all-cash deal.

The IPL 2024 players released will be put up on auction and get the opportunity to join another team before the league begins.

According to the IPL rules, each franchise can have 25 players in their squad, out of which a maximum of 8 can be foreign players. In Playing XI, each team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the mix.

IPL 2024 Auction Date

IPL 2024 Auction Date: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai on December 19. The IPL 2024 Auction will be preceded by the auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), expected to take place on December 9.

IPL Auction 2024 Venue

IPL Auction 2024 Venue: BCCI planned to host the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. As this will be a mini-auction, it will be a day-long event only. Notably, IPL 2024 Auction will be the first of its kind to be held overseas.

List of KKR Players Released Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

KKR Players Released: Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson are on the cards to be released by the franchise. However, the final Released Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be released by KKR:

Andre Russell Lockie Ferguson David Wiese Mandeep Singh Narayan Jagadeesan

List of KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction

KKR Players Retained: Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who missed last season due to injury is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming season. He had looked in good form during the World Cup and will once again look forward to take over the captaincy reins. Rinku Singh has been a key cog in the KKR setup and is expected to be retained for the new season as well. The final Retained Players list will be updated right after the official announcement. Here is the probable list of players expected to be retained by KKR:

Shreyas Iyer Nitish Rana(c) Rinku Singh Varun Chakravarty Tim Southee Umesh Yadav Venkatesh Iyer Sunil Narine Anukul Roy Shardul Thakur Rahmanullah Gurbaz Harshit Rana Vaibhav Arora Suyash Sharma Kulwant Khejroliya Johnson Charles Jason Roy Shakib Al Hasan Aarya Desai

IPL 2024 Teams Purse Value

BCCI increased the purse value of the franchises by INR 5 crores over the existing purse value of about INR 95 crores. The final purse value of the team will be decided right after they submit the retained and released players list for the event

KKR Remaining purse: Kolkata Knight Riders have a remaining value of INR 1.65 crore

Verdict:

Players like Lockie Ferguson had a forgettable IPL 2023 campaign with just one wicket in three matches while star all-rounder Andre Russell’s performance also took a plunge in the past few years. On the other hand, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana have shown their mettle and been retained for their match-winning prowess.

The two-time champions have already had the homecoming of Gautam Gambhir as team mentor. With the former India opener's addition, KKR will have a new roadmap and look to get past their dismal outing in IPL 2023 with the addition of some key players while releasing those who don't fit into the plan.

