WATCH: Mitchell Starc wins Aussie vs Aussie battle, shatters Travis Head's stumps with a lethal yorker

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR speedster Mitchell Starc gave the two-time champions an early breakthrough to provide an upper-hand in the decisive clash.

The Aussie pacer gave a sheer testament to his lethal bowling with an inch-perfect yorker to dismiss SRH opener Travis Head.

Head, who has looked in explosive form this season couldn't do much damage as he departed for a second ball duck.

The incident occurred on the very first over of the game on just the second delivery. It nipped back sharply as it moved in the air, leaving Travis Head clueless on what just happened.

Check the peach of a delivery from Starc below.

Mitchell Starc gives KKR a fiery start

Speaking about the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dealt an early blow, losing both their explosive openers early. After Head's dismissal, SRH's young sensation Abhishek Sharam too departed cheaply, scoring just 3 runs before Vaibhav Arora got the better of him.

The most expensive player in IPL history, Mitchell Starc finally justified his price tag after having a slow start to the season.

After dismissing his fellow countryman, Starc struck once again in the powerplay with a double blow. In the fifth over of the game, Starc dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed in quick succession as the SRH batting order seemed to be crumbling down.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scorecard current reads 39 for for 4 in 5 overs with Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen currently at the crease.

