CSK legend joins Afghanistan as bowling consultant for T20 World Cup 2024

In a recent development coming in, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend has joined Afghanistan as a bowling consultant to guide the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June in USA & West Indies.

The news was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) earlier today (May 21). The ACB stated that former CSK and West Indies veteran Dwayne Bravo is set to join the team during the preparatory camp ahead of the marquee event in the Caribbean.

The Afghanistan cricket team has already landed in St. Kitts and Nevis to kick off a 10-day training camp in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. This camp will be managed by the coaching staff, which includes Bravo.

In addition to his impressive playing career, Bravo brings substantial coaching experience to the table. He is presently serving as the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Afghanistan kickstart T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Uganda

Speaking about Afghanistan, they have been placed in Group C alongside Uganda, New Zealand, West Indies and Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The Rashid Khan-led side is slated to kickoff their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Uganda on June 4. They play their remaining matches against New Zealand on June 8, followed by games against PNG and West Indies on June 14 and June 18 respectively.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

