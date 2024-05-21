Former star Indian bowler puts his hand up for head coach job

In a recent development coming in, a former Indian bowler has shown his interest in the Indian cricket team head coach role. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently started accepting applications for the lucrative position since current coach Rahul Dravid's contract is set to run out soon.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has enjoyed an illustrious career in the tricolour and is now all motivated to don the coaching role if given an opportunity.

Harbhajan also highlighted that coaching the Men in Blue is more about team management than teaching players technical skills.

Speaking about his ambitions, Harbhajan said, "I do not know if I would apply. Coaching India is about man management, not about teaching players how to drive and pull. They know it very well. You can give some guidance to them. Cricket has given me so much and If I get a chance to give it back, I would be more than happy."

Rahul Dravid's contract was extended till the end of the T20 World Cup 2024

Dravid, whose initial tenure was till the end of last year's ODI World Cup was eventually extended, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2024. The mega-event is slated to be held in June in USA & West Indies following which Rahul Dravid's stint will come to an end.

With his last assignment being the upcoming mega-event, Dravid will hope to end India's jinx at ICC events and go out on a high.

Rohit Sharma and Co have been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA. Their campaign kicks off against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Next, they will take on Pakistan in a highly anticipated match at the same venue on June 9.

Following these games, India will compete against the USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15.

