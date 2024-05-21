'Nobody gives you a discount for age' - MS Dhoni on his toughest challenge of playing in the IPL

MS Dhoni had a fantastic season with the bat but Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

MS Dhoni plays a shot during RCB vs CSK game at Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni is the oldest player to play in IPL 2024. Even at 42, the CSK veteran has been giving a tough time to the youngsters in terms of fitness. But being match fit is not easy if a player is not playing any competitive cricket throughout the year.

Dhoni has always been impactful.in the IPL despite not playing any professional cricket throughout the year. He has been doing this since 2019, when he played his last international match in the ODI World Cup 2019 semifinal.

In IPL 2024, he smashed 161 runs at a blistering strike rate of 220.54. His cameos in the lower order proved to be useful for CSK in more than one game. He played the whole season carrying a knee injury which forced him not to bat for a longer period. The Impact player rule has surely helped him but competing with the professional youngsters at this stage is commendable.

MS Dhoni on his toughest challenge of playing in the IPL

While speaking on a video posted by Dubai Eye 103.8 on their YouTube channel, Dhoni revealed his toughest challenge of playing in the IPL at this age.

"The toughest thing is... I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age," Dhoni said.

The 42-year-old veteran also mentioned that not being on social media gives him less distraction.

"If you want to play, you have to be as fit as the other guy. Age does not really give that grace to you. So, eating habits, a bit of training and all those things are there. Social media, thankfully, I am not on social media, so there's less distraction," he added.

During the chat, MSD also emphasized on the importance of spending time with family. He discussed the ways through which he used to de-stress himself and maintain his focus.

Also read: MS Dhoni to have a role in deciding Rahul Dravid's successor as India head coach

MS Dhoni's campaign in IPL 2024 came to an end with Chennai Super Kings' loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs. He had a fantastic tournament with the bat this year but played through constant knee injuries. It remains to be seen whether he comes back to play the next season or not.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.