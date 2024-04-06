Watch: Virat Kohli recreates Ashwin's epic T20 World Cup leave while facing him

Kohli pulled off the cheeky leave to steal an extra run for RCB.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Virat Kohli replicated Ashwin's iconic leave to steal an extra run while facing the veteran spinner.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis ensured a good start to RCB, playing through the powerplay phase with 53 runs. However, a cheeky moment followed where Kohli was seen emulating Ashwin from the T20 World Cup 2022.

The incident happened on the seventh over. On the second ball, Ashwin bowled a fuller delivery aimed near the leg stump. Kohli, using his experience, smartly judged the line of the ball and decided to let it go, shifting slightly across the line.

This adjustment caused the delivery to miss hitting his body, and as a result, the umpire signalled a wide. This incident reminded a similar occurrence involving Ashwin and Mohammad Nawaz during the India versus Pakistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kohli couldn't help but laugh as he looked at Ashwin.

Kohli and Du Plessis get RCB off to a flyer

Speaking about the match RCB are currently poised in a good position after a flyer of a start from Kohli and Du Plessis. However the Proteas fell six runs short of fifty after falling victim to Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli on the other hand has crossed his half-century and is currently batting on 73.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreline reads 128 for 2 in 14.5 overs.

RCB will be keen to turn around their fortunes against the Royals tonight after managing just one win in four games played so far.

