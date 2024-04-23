WATCH: Angry MS Dhoni threatens to throw bottle at cameraman

The incident happened in the 17th over of CSK's innings when the camera panned towards him while he was in the dressing room.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former CSK skipper MS Dhoni was spotted losing his cool in the cameraman.

The incident happened in the 17th over of CSK's innings when the camera panned towards him while he was in the dressing room, waiting for his turn to come out and bat. As soon as Dhoni could be seen on the giant screen, fans started chanting his name.

Dhoni then pretended to throw a battle that was in his hand at the camera, albeit in a funny gesture.

MS Dhoni eventually came out to bat on the final ball of CSK's innings and ensured to hit a boundary and finish the innings on a high.

MS DHONI reaction after camera man focusing on him 😭😭#CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/tkdk0CAS9q — 𝕏⁷ (@LuciferianVerse) April 23, 2024

Gaikwad slams century to propel CSK past 200-run mark

Speaking about the match, Ruturaj Gaijwad played a captain's knock to lead the team, registering a stellar century of 108 off 60 balls. Along with Gaikwad, Shivam Dube too played a quickfire knock of 27 balls 66 to help CSK post a towering score of 210 for 4 in their 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, LSG are still very much in the chase with the scoreline currently reading 170 for 4 in 17.3 overs. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has already completed his half-century and is inching closer to a ton. He is accompanied by Deepak Hooda at the other end.

Both teams will be hoping that the results go their way, especially more since CSK and LSG are tied on eight points from seven games.

Although CSK are in fourth place courtesy of a superior run-rate, if Stonins manages to see LSG through then they will topple the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side and enter the Top 4.

