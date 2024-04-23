'Who is taking these calls?' - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja's promotion ahead of Shivam Dube backfires

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 39th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Following the departure of Daryl Mitchell, LSG spinners bowled a few quiet overs, and Jadeja looked listless at times.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 39th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They made notable changes in personnel and batting order in their batting innings, which has been a talking point.

CSK dropped Rachin Ravindra, who looked out of touch in the previous few games, from the XI, and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings with Ajinkya Rahane. They sent Mitchell at No.3, but the move didn’t work, as the batter couldn’t make a significant impact.

After the fall of the second wicket, Ravindra Jadeja walked in at No.4, as he did in the last game, on a decent batting track. However, he showed no intent and played a tepid knock to put pressure on his partner and other batters to follow.

Also Read: SRH set to get mid-season boost with the arrival of Afghanistan star

Jadeja departed after a terrible knock of 16 runs in 19 balls, hitting only two boundaries and striking at a mere 84.21. The move backfired, especially since Shivam Dube was sitting in the dugout.

Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja walks ahead of Shivam Dube

After Ravindra Jadeja departed, Shivam Dube walked in and wasted no time playing his shots. Dube, who has been in terrific form this season, pounced on all the bowlers in the opposing team to shift the momentum.

The southpaw amassed 66 runs in 27 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums, and weaved a whopping 104-run partnership with his captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The way he hit the ball, the move to send Jadeja ahead of him looked like a missed opportunity.

Following the departure of Daryl Mitchell, LSG spinners bowled a few quiet overs, and Jadeja looked listless at times. No wonder, the CSK fans questioned the promotion of Jadeja ahead of a dangerous Dube, especially after the latter played an impactful knock.

Telegram Group Join Now

Here are some reactions:

Ravindra Jadeja at 4, wtf is happening man! Who's taking all these calls.



Nah man, I'm so done with this game — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) April 23, 2024

Shivam Dube in this IPL

34* vs RCB

51 vs GT

18 vs DC

45 vs SRH

28 vs KKR

66* vs MI

3 vs LSG

66 vs LSG today with Ruturaj Gaikwad



Impact player batting lower than Ravindra Jadeja

pic.twitter.com/U5sKeP2b0S — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 23, 2024

#CSK is loosing the plot by changing already working batting order.#RavindraJadeja is not a top order batter, in fact he is no more a T20 player at all. — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) April 23, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja is India's finisher for t20 wc 2024 😭😭😭😭



16(19) we are screwed 😭#CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/07s2mN012t — Amitabh 🏳️‍🌈 ( KKR Ka Parivar ) (@ippstshittweetz) April 23, 2024

I refuse to believe that our number 4 is Ravindra Jadeja!!



I just can't. — A-Man (@ratedAMAN) April 23, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja is not a T20 Batsman. He is not the batting allrounder.



Sending him before Shivam Dube and Moin Ali, was ridiculous.



Jaddu Jaddu karke sir par chadha diya hai isko faltu me. #CSKvLSG #RuturajGaikwad — Sunil Bishnoi (@SunilM29) April 23, 2024

Ravindra jadeja is bowling Allrounder...Coming on no. 4 doesn't make any sense....#CSKvLSG — Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) April 23, 2024

Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja in dressing room after his slow inning..🤣#CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/0smKrXt07x — Kuldeep Goswami (@kuldeep__twt) April 23, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja compiled a fifty in the previous game in Lucknow, so the team management might have thought to send him to No.4 again. However, Jadeja showed no intent, which was perplexing because CSK had a number of batters to follow in the batting order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.