'Who is taking these calls?' - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja's promotion ahead of Shivam Dube backfires
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 39th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They made notable changes in personnel and batting order in their batting innings, which has been a talking point.
CSK dropped Rachin Ravindra, who looked out of touch in the previous few games, from the XI, and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings with Ajinkya Rahane. They sent Mitchell at No.3, but the move didn’t work, as the batter couldn’t make a significant impact.
After the fall of the second wicket, Ravindra Jadeja walked in at No.4, as he did in the last game, on a decent batting track. However, he showed no intent and played a tepid knock to put pressure on his partner and other batters to follow.
Jadeja departed after a terrible knock of 16 runs in 19 balls, hitting only two boundaries and striking at a mere 84.21. The move backfired, especially since Shivam Dube was sitting in the dugout.
Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja walks ahead of Shivam Dube
After Ravindra Jadeja departed, Shivam Dube walked in and wasted no time playing his shots. Dube, who has been in terrific form this season, pounced on all the bowlers in the opposing team to shift the momentum.
The southpaw amassed 66 runs in 27 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums, and weaved a whopping 104-run partnership with his captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The way he hit the ball, the move to send Jadeja ahead of him looked like a missed opportunity.
666 💥— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 23, 2024
Shivam Dube setting Chepauk on 🔥 #TATAIPL #CSKvLSG #IPLonJioCinema #IPLinHindi pic.twitter.com/lmxQ7XpuAb
Following the departure of Daryl Mitchell, LSG spinners bowled a few quiet overs, and Jadeja looked listless at times. No wonder, the CSK fans questioned the promotion of Jadeja ahead of a dangerous Dube, especially after the latter played an impactful knock.
Here are some reactions:
Ravindra Jadeja at 4, wtf is happening man! Who's taking all these calls.— Hustler (@HustlerCSK) April 23, 2024
Nah man, I'm so done with this game
Shivam Dube in this IPL— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) April 23, 2024
34* vs RCB
51 vs GT
18 vs DC
45 vs SRH
28 vs KKR
66* vs MI
3 vs LSG
66 vs LSG today with Ruturaj Gaikwad
Impact player batting lower than Ravindra Jadeja
pic.twitter.com/U5sKeP2b0S
#CSK is loosing the plot by changing already working batting order.#RavindraJadeja is not a top order batter, in fact he is no more a T20 player at all.— GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) April 23, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja is India's finisher for t20 wc 2024 😭😭😭😭— Amitabh 🏳️🌈 ( KKR Ka Parivar ) (@ippstshittweetz) April 23, 2024
16(19) we are screwed 😭#CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/07s2mN012t
I refuse to believe that our number 4 is Ravindra Jadeja!!— A-Man (@ratedAMAN) April 23, 2024
I just can't.
Ravindra Jadeja is not a T20 Batsman. He is not the batting allrounder.— Sunil Bishnoi (@SunilM29) April 23, 2024
Sending him before Shivam Dube and Moin Ali, was ridiculous.
Jaddu Jaddu karke sir par chadha diya hai isko faltu me. #CSKvLSG #RuturajGaikwad
Ravindra jadeja is bowling Allrounder...Coming on no. 4 doesn't make any sense....#CSKvLSG— Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) April 23, 2024
Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja in dressing room after his slow inning..🤣#CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/0smKrXt07x— Kuldeep Goswami (@kuldeep__twt) April 23, 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 108(60)— KohliPremi🇮🇳 (@cricketfied007) April 23, 2024
Daryl Mitchell - 11(10)
Ravindra Jadeja - 16(19) 🤡
Shivam Dube - 66(27)
MS Dhoni - 4(1)#CSKvsLSG #CSKvLSG #LSGvCSK #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/CcQXJQNQiL
Why Ruturaj gaikwad promoting this fraud Ravindra Jadeja to no 4. Just to play dot balls and strike at 130🤡🤡#CSKvLSG #CSKvsLSG #LSGvsCSK #LSGvCSK #IPL2024 #IPLonJioCinema #IPL— Professor (@iamrishabhNP) April 23, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja compiled a fifty in the previous game in Lucknow, so the team management might have thought to send him to No.4 again. However, Jadeja showed no intent, which was perplexing because CSK had a number of batters to follow in the batting order.
