SRH set to get mid-season boost with the arrival of Afghanistan star

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are enjoying a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign. They are currently placed in third place in the points table with five wins from seven matches and have a strong chance of making it to the playoffs.

Now, in a recent development, it has now been known that they are going to receive a massive mid-season boost with the arrival of an Afghanistan star. The news was confirmed by the cricketer himself in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is set to join the SRH squad after missing the first half of the season due to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issue and is expected to be available for SRH's home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 25.

off to india 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MpMIpP4FbJ — fazalhaq farooqi (@fazalfarooqi10) April 23, 2024

Afghanistan Board rescinds Fazalhaq Farooqi's NOC

Farooqi was retained by SRH prior to the IPL 2024 auction. However, concerns arose about his participation in the league when the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) initially refused to grant him a NOC due to his decision to decline a central contract from the board.

Subsequently, the ACB agreed to issue NOCs for the next two years and reversed this decision as Farooqi changed his stance and expressed his intention to once again represent Afghanistan.

Earlier in the season, SRH suffered a significant setback when star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out. Fortunately, as one of their key foreign players was sidelined, another is now poised to join them before the playoffs.

The Pat Cummins-led side has put up some scintillating performances and the team has adopted an ultra-aggressive approach, scoring over 250 runs on three occasions. Farooqi's addition will add further firepower, this time in the bowling department.

