WATCH: KL Rahul takes a one-handed flying stunner to dismiss Rahane

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), LSG skipper KL Rahul displayed incredible acrobatic skills to take a one-handed stunner.

KL Rahul's heroics helped LSG strike an early blow on the first over of the match CSK as opener Ajinkya Rahane departed cheaply for just 1 run.

Rahane managed to induce a thick edge off a Matt Henry delivery which was slightly moving away from him and KL Rahul showed great reflexes behind the wickets, leaping to his right to complete the stunning catch.

Apart from his contributions with the gloves, KL Rahul has looked in sublime form with the willow as well, scoring 286 runs this season in 7 games at an impressive average of 40.86 and a strike rate of 143.0.

His all-round display further strengthens his cause for the severely contested wicketkeeping spot in the Indian team for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

CSK, LSG eye crucial win

Speaking about the contest, it will be an extremely crucial tie as CSK and LSG are placed fourth and fifth respectively in the IPL 2024 points table. While both teams have eight points from seven games, CSK are currently ranked higher owing to a superior run rate.

A win tonight for CSK will consolidate their position in the Top 4 while LSG's victory will see them topple CSK and occupy the fourth spot.

At the time of writing this report, CSK are batting at 41 for 1 in 4.1 overs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell making amends for the initial setback.

