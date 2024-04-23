WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal's reaction when meeting Rohit Sharma after match-winning ton vs Mumbai Indians

Yashasvi Jaiswal finally found form as he cracked a sensational hundred against Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 22) at Jaipur. Jaiswal scored an unbeatan 104 off 60 balls, and hit 9 fours and 7 sixes during his knock. It was a typical Jaiswal innings where he made full use of the powerplay and played till the end, thus ensuring Rajasthan maintains its winning streak.

Before the start of this IPL season, it was expected that Jaiswal would smash runs for fun. He was coming on the back of a successful Test series against England where he displayed his attacking intent and showed his temperament to play long as well. But it took him 8 games to finally announce himself in IPL 2024. Now that he he is back on track, it's a good news for Rajasthan Royals and Indian cricket team as well.

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal's reaction when meeting Rohit Sharma after match-winning ton

Jaiswal also hit the winning runs for Rajasthan Royals when he late cut part-time offspinner Tilak Varma to the backward point boundary for a four. He had his arms aloft and celebrated his match-winning ton. After winning the match for his side, he happily went to his India captain Rohit Sharma and hugged him.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched together some excellent opening partnerships in the Test series against England played before the IPL. Both formed an excellent opening combination together. In the upcoming T20 World Cup, it is highly likely that these two will be the first-choice Indian openers.

Jaiswal's form augurs well for him and India's prospects for the T20 World Cup. In the first seven matches, he got out while trying to hit the ball too hard or trying to do something different. But the young left-hander got back to basics and took his time before unleashing himself on the Mumbai bowlers. He hardly looked at any trouble during his innings.

As a result, Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down a stiff target of 180 runs with nine wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Despite losing Buttler for 35, Jaiswal and Samson put together a partnership of 109 runs to take RR past the finish line. Jaiswal has scored 225 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.14 and a strike rate of 157.34 so far this season.

