Fans react as Hardik Pandya plays another negative impact knock for Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is getting from bad to worse for Hardik Pandya as a player and captain.

Before fans could stop giving negative reactions to his knock across social media platforms, Hardik gave them another reason to criticise him by bowling the first over.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is getting from bad to worse for Hardik Pandya as a player and captain. He has looked nowhere close to his best with bat and ball, while his on-field tactics have often been questionable.

Despite trying different positions, Hardik has scored a mere 151 runs at an abysmal average of 21.57 in eight outings. Further, he only has four wickets at 24 balls apiece and conceded 11 runs per over.

His horrid run continued in Mumbai Indians’ latest game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, as he failed to make an impact again. While the team needed brisk runs and a big finish, Hardik struggled severely, scoring 10 in as many balls.

Also Read: 'Sure he'll be picked' - Sourav Ganguly certain of this player's selection for T20 World Cup

Apart from playing a negative knock, Hardik, in his 100th game for Mumbai Indians, also wasted both reviews during his short stay to exacerbate things for him and the Mumbai Indians. The stage was set for a big finish, but the MI captain faltered again, leaving his team in troubled waters.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya fails to deliver again

Hardik Pandya has been out of touch since his comeback from an injury he sustained in the World Cup last year. Apart from his personal form, his decisions as a captain have also raised numerous eyebrows in almost every game.

Firstly, he departed after scoring run-a-ball 10 and then also came to bowl the first over, conceding 11 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee did a fabulous job in the powerplay in the previous game, but Hardik decided to bowl himself for some reason.

Before fans could stop giving negative reactions to his knock across social media platforms, Hardik gave them another reason to criticise him by bowling the first over. It was completely avoidable, especially when Hardik hadn’t bowled as much in the previous few games.

Telegram Group Join Now

Here are some reactions:

Pretty all-round performance by Hardik Pandya so far.

Scored 10 off 10 balls. Blew both reviews.

And opened the bowling and gave 11 runs.#RRvMI — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 22, 2024

Came to bat in the 17th over and scored a massive 10 ball 10

The finisher the clutch god of India Hardik Pandya for you. pic.twitter.com/6XqqAqIEzI — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) April 22, 2024

For Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.



𝗜𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 -



• Lowest Avg - Hardik Pandya

• Lowest SR - Hardik Pandya



𝗜𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 -



• Highest Avg - Hardik Pandya

• Highest SR - Hardik Pandya



[Min 5 Inns] pic.twitter.com/25VCUBgDaK — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 22, 2024

Aadha IPL nikal gaya lekin Hardik Pandya ne ek bhi match mein contribute nahi kiya hai. Cricket se break le kar hawan wagerah karwao. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 22, 2024

Batting, bowling woh kya hota hai bro



If you want to crack a job with 10x salary even in the recession time then meet me, the Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/i7wI56JYg9 — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 22, 2024

Hardik Pandya already Conceded more runs than he Scored in this Season 🤐#RRvMI — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 22, 2024

Hardik Pandya scores 10 (10) in a game where MI has scored at a strike rate of 155.



Moreover, he got out on a FULL TOSS by Avesh Khan. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 22, 2024

Mumbai Indians could have been so sorted team without Hardik Pandya. Truly 1 decision ruined this team of supreme. Pandya ruins batting momentum, he ruins bowling economy, he ruins team's unity. He is complete stigma to this eleven. — David. (@CricketFreakD3) April 22, 2024

MI Could've Easily Scored 190+ But Hardik Pandya Came and Just Destroyed the Momentum .

Wasted 10 Balls Just For 10 Runs That Too In Death Overs . 👎 — Captain .☔ (@_Gabbarrrr) April 22, 2024

Mumbai Indians haven’t got an ideal start with the ball, and Rajasthan Royals look in complete control by the end of the powerplay. Their openers - Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal - have added 61 runs in the first six overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.