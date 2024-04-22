Fans react as Hardik Pandya plays another negative impact knock for Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is getting from bad to worse for Hardik Pandya as a player and captain.
 By Darpan Jain Apr 22, 2024, 23:02 IST
Hardik Pandya is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4
Before fans could stop giving negative reactions to his knock across social media platforms, Hardik gave them another reason to criticise him by bowling the first over.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is getting from bad to worse for Hardik Pandya as a player and captain. He has looked nowhere close to his best with bat and ball, while his on-field tactics have often been questionable.

Despite trying different positions, Hardik has scored a mere 151 runs at an abysmal average of 21.57 in eight outings. Further, he only has four wickets at 24 balls apiece and conceded 11 runs per over.

His horrid run continued in Mumbai Indians’ latest game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, as he failed to make an impact again. While the team needed brisk runs and a big finish, Hardik struggled severely, scoring 10 in as many balls.

Apart from playing a negative knock, Hardik, in his 100th game for Mumbai Indians, also wasted both reviews during his short stay to exacerbate things for him and the Mumbai Indians. The stage was set for a big finish, but the MI captain faltered again, leaving his team in troubled waters.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya fails to deliver again

Hardik Pandya has been out of touch since his comeback from an injury he sustained in the World Cup last year. Apart from his personal form, his decisions as a captain have also raised numerous eyebrows in almost every game.

Firstly, he departed after scoring run-a-ball 10 and then also came to bowl the first over, conceding 11 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee did a fabulous job in the powerplay in the previous game, but Hardik decided to bowl himself for some reason.

Before fans could stop giving negative reactions to his knock across social media platforms, Hardik gave them another reason to criticise him by bowling the first over. It was completely avoidable, especially when Hardik hadn’t bowled as much in the previous few games.

Here are some reactions:

Mumbai Indians haven’t got an ideal start with the ball, and Rajasthan Royals look in complete control by the end of the powerplay. Their openers - Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal - have added 61 runs in the first six overs.

