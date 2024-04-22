'Sure he'll be picked' - Sourav Ganguly certain of this player's selection for T20 World Cup

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was absolutely certain about this player's selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

There has been a lot of speculation about the selection of India's wicketkeeper for the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. Looking at the current scenario, Indian selectors have plenty of options to choose from and it is likely that the performance of the players in the IPL will play a big role in deciding the outcome.

KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Jitesh Sharma are the likely contenders for the spot . Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has thrown his name into the mix as well with stellar performances for RCB in IPL 2024. Karthik recently expressed his desire to play in the World Cup and claimed that he is ready to go if selected. But has he done enough? That remains to be seen.

'Sure he'll be picked' - Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant's selection

Pant is ready to go for the World Cup and I am sure he will be picked in the team, says Sourav Ganguly during a Delhi Capitals interaction #CricketTwitter @TheHinduSports @sportstarweb — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 22, 2024

According to the sources, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has made a big claim during a recent Delhi Capitals interaction. Ganguly claimed that Rishabh Pant will be picked in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"Pant is ready to go for the World Cup and I am sure he will be picked in the team," Ganguly said during a Delhi Capitals interaction according to the sources.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals and Sourav Ganguly knows his situation better than anyone else. A few days ago, Ganguly declared Pant "fully fit" and also claimed that he is batting and wicketkeeping well without any discomfort.

Pant has been in good form in IPL 2024 so far, having scored 254 runs in 8 matches so far. He averages 36.28 and has a strike rate of 150.29 in these matches. His wicketkeeping has also been safe as he has looked comfortable behind the stumps.

Also read: Mohammed Siraj urges the BCCI to remove the Impact Player rule after Critisism from Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Rishabh Pant is believed to be the frontrunner to be in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. With India having plenty of options in the top order, they need a keeper who can make an impact in the middle and lower order and Pant has the required skill. Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and Sanju Samson have batted in the top order for their respective IPL teams. Jitesh Sharma, who is a specialist lower order hitter, is having a disappointing season so far.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.