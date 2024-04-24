IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Lucknow Super Giants make late push for playoffs with successive wins over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: As the IPL 2024 Playoffs loom with the league stage reaching its business end, the teams are likely to put their best foot forward and bring out their best cricket.

It has been a month since the IPL 2024 started at Chennai and the tournament has been thoroughly enterataining for the viewers so far. The star-studded teams have proved their mettle and produced some incredible performances over the past one month. As the league stage of IPL 2024 is moving towards its business end, the race for the playoffs is also getting intense. All the ten teams are mathematically in the race to qualify but the scenario will be much more clear in the upcoming days. Currently, Rajasthan Royals are looking well-settled at the top position and are well on their way to qualify.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the bottom of the points table and need a miracle to turnaround its fortunes. Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians came into the tournament with plenty of expectations. But they have had a mixed season so far. They will be aiming to peak at the right time to make it to the next round. Gujarat Titans, a team which has been highly impressive in its short IPL career, is struggling this year but cannot be counted out.

IPL 2024 Points Table

S.No. Teams Matches Wins Losses Tie N/R Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 0 10 0.914 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.148 5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 0 8 -1.055 7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.477 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 0 2 -1.046

IPL 2024 Qualification Scenario: How the teams are placed to make the IPL 2024 Playoffs

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Remaining fixtures: LSG (A), SRH (A), DC (A), CSK (A), PBKS (H), KKR (H)

Rajasthan Royals are best placed to qualify for the playoffs and maybe even to the first Qualifier. They have been exceptional so far and have found different match-winners throughout the season. They have four away games on the trot. The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad will be a mouth-watering encounter against two in-form teams at the moment. The match against Chennai Super Kings will be a challenge for the Royals as well.

They will move to their new home in Guwahati to play their last two home games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Mathematically, RR needs just two wins to confirm their qualification but even a solitary win can be good enough for them. They are the favourties to win the trophy this time and have the most chance in the IPL 2024 Qualification Scenario.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Remaining fixtures: PBKS (H), DC (H), MI (A), LSG (A), MI (H), GT (A), RR (A)

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a good season as well. They have mostly relied on their destructive batting lineup to win the games. They will target their home games against out-of-form teams like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The home and away games against Mumbai Indians will be crucial as KKR have a poor record against them.

Their last two games of the league stage will be away fixtures against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Looking at their home fixtures and their good home record, they seem on their way to qualify for another IPL playoffs this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Remaining fixtures: RCB (H), CSK (A), RR (H), MI (A), LSG (H), GT (H), PBKS (H)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a transformed team from the last season where the finished last. They have a powerful batting lineup with some of the most in-form batters. SRH have crossed the 250-run mark for three times this season. They have a home fixture against RCB but the real test will be in the away fixture against CSK and home game against RR.

Their last three fixtures are at home and they will be favourites to win all of them. Sunrisers are looking a really strong team right now. On their day, it becomes highly difficult to beat them. Looking at their current form and scenarios, they seem well poised to book the playoffs berth.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Remaining fixtures: RR (H), MI (H), KKR (H), SRH (A), DC (A), MI (A)

Lucknow Super Giants have won five out of eight games they have played so far. They are in good position to qualify but cannot afford any more slip-ups. Their next game against Rajasthan Royals will be a challenging one. They have three home games on the trot against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight RIders. They will target these home fixtures.

The away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad will be challenging but they have the firepower to overcome these tough games. They will sum up their league phase with three away fixtures. LSG have qualified for the playoffs in both the seasons they have played so far and they look well on track to qualify this season as well. In the IPL 2024 Qualification Scenario, their chances have improved with the wins over CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Remaining fixtures: SRH (H), PBKS (H), PBKS (A), GT (A), RR (H), RCB (A)

Chennai Super Kings have four wins and four defeats so far in eight games. They started their season brightly but have lost their way since. At home, they are close to invincible but their performance in the away fixtures will concern them. The defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at home was a shocking one for them. Their next two fixtures are at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings and they will look to win both of them.

The away fixtures are not against the best teams of this season which is a good sign for them. CSK have qualified for the playoffs 12 times out of the 14 seasons they have played, which is the most by any team. Their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs are still high given their performance over the years. They are likely to raise their game in the upcoming fixtures and improve their IPL 2024 Qualification Scenario chances.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Remaining fixtures: DC (A), RCB (H), RCB (A), CSK (H), KKR (H), SRH (A)

Gujarat Titans have blown hot and cold this year unlike their last two seasons. Injuries to their key players have affected their squad combination. They have four wins and four defeats so far. They have three home games remaining and will target victories in those fixtures. Gujarat Titans have back-to-back home and and away fixtures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

They will finish their league stage with an away fixture against a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad team. The Titans had been exceptional in both the seasons they had played before but they have been inconsistent this time. But they cannot be counted out and will look to bring out their best in the upcoming matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Remaining fixtures: DC (A), LSG (A), KKR (H), SRH (H), KKR (A), LSG (H)

The five-time IPL champions have had a mixed season so far. Barred by the controversies off the field, MI haven't yet found their momentum yet. They have a couple of away fixtures before moving back to home to face two in-form teams of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. They will conclude their league stage against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede.

MI have won just three out of their eight games so far.but they are known to peak late and will be expected to do the same this year as well. One more loss will put a lot of pressure on them. Mumbai Indians' chances of qualification are not that high but they have the history of winning the games when it matters.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Remaining fixtures: GT (H), MI (H), KKR (A), RR (H), RCB (A), LSG (H)

Delhi Capitals have been super-impressive in some games but have been equally disappointing in the others. Their squad has been affected by injuries which forced them to make some changes. They have won just three out of eight games they have played so far. Out of the six games remaining, four of them are home fixtures for them, which is a great sign. But their record at home hasn't been great over the years.

They have some tough fixtures remaining against teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants, which will test their temperament. Their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs are not high but if they can produce their best game, they can surprise few teams here.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Remaining fixtures: KKR (A), CSK (A), CSK (H), RCB (H), RR (A), SRH (A)

With just two wins and six defeats so far, Punjab Kings are at the ninth position at the points table. Their campaign has been affected by injuries and poor form of their overseas stars. They have four away fixtures coming up in their six remaining games and all these games are against top quality sides. Their next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens which will be a challenging game for them.

After that, they have two back-to-back matches against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings will finish their league stage when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture. Their qualifying chances are low at the moment and they cannot afford to lose more than one match from here on.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Remaining fixtures: SRH (A), GT (A), GT (H), PBKS (A), DC (H), CSK (H)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a nightmare of a tournament in IPL 2024. They have won just one out of eight games so far. They are surrounded by various issues, whether its batting or bowling. They have two away fixtures coming up against strong opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Looking at RCB's bowling lineup, they will have a tough time facing SRH's batters at Hyderabad.

RCB will conclude its league stage with two home fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Mathematically, they are not out of the tournament yet but their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs are close to impossible.. One more loss will most likely confirm their early exit from IPL 2024.

