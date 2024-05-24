WATCH: Rahul Tripathi toys with Trent Boult, launches Kiwi for a 'no-look' six

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH batter Rahul Tripathi pulled out a special shot from his kitty to hit a 'no-look' six off New Zealand pacer Trent Boult's bowling.

The incident happened on the first ball of the fifth over as Tripathi read the ball attempted towards his leg side and slammed it for a no-look six onto the on side. It seemed like the SRH star was toying with the veteran bowler as he dispatched the delivery for a six so nonchalantly.

Tripathi however fell prey to Trent Boult two balls later as the Kiwi had the last laugh. The talented right-hander had to depart after scoring a quickfire knock of 15-ball 37.

Trent Boult, on the other, hand made an excellent start, picking up three wickets in the powerplay.

Rajasthan bowlers dominate SRH's explosive batting lineup

Speaking about the match, the Rajasthan bowlers made a strong start to the game to keep the big-hitting SRH batters mostly silent. Boult was the pick of the lot so far as SRH ended up losing their explosive top-order rather cheaply with batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markaram departing without doing much carnage.

The SRH scoreboard currently reads 106 for 4 in 11.3 overs with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

Rajasthan Royals come into the match on the back of a confident victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator while SRH's confidence will be a tad subdued given their Qualifier 1 loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

