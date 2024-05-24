'Bring players who will put team interest first': Former CSK star launches attack on RCB

RCB's fairytale comeback was finally ended by Rajasthan in the Eliminator and their wait for the long-elusive maiden IPL trophy got extended further.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a heartbreaking defeat after losing the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals and subsequently crashed out of the tournament.

Following the loss, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) to brutally troll the franchise.

However, RCB's feat of making it to the playoffs was nothing short of heroic. Notably, RCB defeated CSK in a virtual semis clash in the final league stage match to seal the final playoffs berth available.

Despite making a dismal start to their campaign, managing just a solitary win in their first eight games, Faf du Plessis and Co turned around their fortunes with six straight wins to make it to the knockout stages.

Their fairytale comeback was finally ended by Rajasthan and RCB's wait for the long-elusive maiden IPL trophy got extended further.

Former CSK star trolls RCB after crashing out of IPL 2024

Amabati Rayudu wrote, "My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction."

Notably, RCB has seen some splendid individual performances with the likes of Virat Kohli finishing as the top run-scorer in the season with a staggering 741 runs which seems unlikely to be eclipsed.

Despite individual brilliance, RCB didn't succeed in combining as a unit and Rayudu feels that cost the Bengaluru-outfit the IPL 2024 season.

