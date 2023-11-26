IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Telecast and Streaming Time and Other Details

Live Telecast of the IPL 2024 Retention Day will be available on Star Sports whereas Jio Cinema is expected to Live Stream the retentions with a special show between 4 pm and 6 pm IST on Sunday, 26th November.

As the countdown to the IPL 2024 season intensifies, the anticipation escalates for the retention announcements and key trades.

The 10 franchises participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have until Sunday, November 26, to unveil their lists of retained and released players. Simultaneously, the trade window is drawing to a close, marking a day of crucial decisions and strategic moves within the cricketing circuit

IPL 2024 Retentions So far: Major Announcements

Ahead of the retention deadline, several teams engaged in significant trade transactions, reshaping their squads for the upcoming season. Among the notable swaps, Romario Shepherd moved to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a fee of ₹50 lakh.

Additionally, the exchange between LSG and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw Avesh Khan heading to RR in exchange for batter Devdutt Padikkal. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) traded Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while acquiring Mayank Dagar from SRH.

Speculations surround all-rounder Hardik Pandya's potential return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2024 season. However, no official confirmation has been announced regarding this anticipated move.

IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Telecast Details

To captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, Star Sports plans a special show dedicated to the IPL 2024 retention. The live program will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 4 PM to 6 PM IST. Confirmation of this event surfaced through a post from Star Sports India’s official Instagram handle.

Final day for IPL Retentions



Live telecast on Jio Cinema & Star Sports with special show on IPL 2024 retention from 4 pm to 6 pm today. #IPLretention #IPL2024 #CricketTwitter #CricketwithAJ



IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Streaming Details

Regarding live streaming, details remain elusive. Although reports hint at JioCinema hosting a special show from 4 PM IST onwards, the specifics of the streaming event are yet to be verified.

Upcoming IPL 2024 Auction and Financial Allocations

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to transpire in Dubai on December 19, marking a significant shift as it's the first time the auction will be conducted overseas. This move sets the stage for an exciting bidding war among the franchises striving to fortify their rosters for the upcoming season.

Each of the 10 teams will wield a purse of ₹100 crore to assemble their squads, witnessing a ₹5 crore increase from the previous season's purse of ₹95 crore. This augmented financial allocation adds further intensity to the auction dynamics as franchises seek to secure key players to bolster their line-ups.

As the retention deadline approaches and trade activities conclude, the cricketing world awaits the unveiling of retained players while eagerly anticipating the auction's unfolding drama in Dubai. Stay tuned for updates and developments leading to the IPL 2024 season.

For more news and insights, stay connected with Star Sports and other official IPL channels as the cricketing world braces for the next thrilling chapter of the Indian Premier League.