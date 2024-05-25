Abhishek Sharma reveals role of his father in match-winning spell against RR in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

The SRH opener picked up two crucial wickets of RR skipper Sanju Samson and deadly batter Shimron Hetmyer from his quota of four overs while leaking just 24 runs.

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH's Abhishek Sharma bowled a matchwinning spell to outclass RR and help his team book the Final berth opposite Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The SRH opener picked up two crucial wickets of RR skipper Sanju Samson and deadly batter Shimron Hetmyer from his quota of four overs while leaking just 24 runs.

Abhishek, who failed to get going with the bat earlier during SRH's innings, scoring just 12 runs more than made up with his bowling as SRH secured a comfortable 36-run victory.

Abhishek Sharma reveals role of his father in improving his bowling

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Abhishek revealed that apart from his batting, he has been working on his bowling for sometime now and his father has helped him a lot. His father, Raj Kumar, is a former cricketer-turned-bank employee.

Abhishek said, "To be honest I didn't know it would be this match (where I would bowl all 4 overs), but I was ready. I have been working on my bowling. I have been batting well in the last 2 years but it was my bowling that I had to work on and I did it with my dad. It (the pitch) was quicker when we were batting and it started to turn in the second innings, Patty used the spinners well. It was the pressure I have put in all the (practice) sessions that he (Cummins) gave me bowling today."

With the win tonight, SRH will now have a rematch of Qualifier 1 where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will hope to avenge the loss in the summit clash on May 26 (Sunday) at Chepauk.

