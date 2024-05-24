Rajasthan Royals denied review as DRS shuts down during SRH vs RR match

A similar incident had occured during the IPL in 2022, when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clashed at the Wankhede Stadium.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), RR couldn't take wide-ball review as the Decision Review System (DRS) shut down momentarily.

The incident happened during the fourth over of Rajasthan’s innings, bowled by Pat Cummins when Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson were at the crease.

The on-field umpires alerted both teams that the Decision Review System (DRS) was unavailable for the interim.

However, ball tracking and the DRS system were restored in the fifth over of the innings when T. Natarajan came in to bowl next.

During the time when DRS was unavailable, neither team could request for a review, although the Royals did lose opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who was dismissed by Cummins for 10 runs off 16 balls.

A similar situation happened during the IPL 2022 season during a match between Mumbai Indiana and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede.

SRH bowlers put Rajasthan batters in a spot

Speaking about the match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have done commendable work so far to curb the Royals' chase. The inaugural winners lost more than half their side before even reaching the 100-run mark in a moderate chase of 176.

The RR scoreboard currently reads 102 for 6 in 15 overs with Dhruv Jurel and Rovman Powell currently at the crease. The odds are currently stacked against the Sanju Samson-led side and they will need a miracle from here on if they fancy any chance of a comeback.

On the other hand, if SRH manages to eventually win the contest, they will have a rematch of Qualifier 1 where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will hope to avenge the loss in the summit clash on May 26 (Sunday) at the Chepauk.

