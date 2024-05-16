New IPL sensation gets sold for whopping 15.6 lakhs in Andhra Premier League

He is now the most expensive player in the history of the Andhra Premier League.

The Indian Premier League, over the years, has been the birthplace of numerous talents who have gone on to become superstars and the ongoing IPL 2024 edition didn't disappoint other.

One talent that has impressed the most is a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting all-rounder.

Following his impressive performances this season, the 20-year-old has now earned a lucrative deal for himself.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is now the most expensive player in the history of the Andhra Premier League after being picked for a whopping amount of INR 15.6 lakhs.

Reddy himself had a priceless reaction after watching his name in the auction and the video of the same has now gone viral on social media. Check it below.

NITISH KUMAR REDDY - Highest paid player in Andhra Premier League. 💥



IPL salary - 20 Lakhs.

APL salary - 15.6 Lakhs.



His reaction is priceless. 🫡 The future star. pic.twitter.com/33i0hT3F3a — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 16, 2024

Nitish Reddy has been SRH's crisis-man in IPL 2024

Nitish Reddy was retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2024 season for his base price of INR 20 lakh, contrary to other all-rounders who were getting massive deals.

However, it was a surprise that the SRH think-tank opted to retain him given a below-par IPL 2023 in which he didn't get to bat and leaked 54 runs in five wicketless overs.

However, the dynamic right-hander capitalised on his new lifeline and has evolved into a key cog for the side this season.

Reddy has been one of the architects for SRH's sublime form in IPL 2024 and the franchise will count on the youngster to deliver the goods as they set their ambitions on the trophy.

The crisis-man for SRH this season, Nitish has demonstrated his prowess by accumulating 239 runs across seven innings. His striking rate stands at an impressive 152.22, coupled with an impressive average of 47.80.

Notably, he has struck more sixes (17) than fours (12), showcasing his ability to sway the momentum of a match with a single impactful over, even when facing renowned bowlers.

