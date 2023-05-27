'Will he be able to handle himself?' - Former Indian captain issues a warning for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life, with the opposition finding it tough to find the areas to bowl to him.

Shubman Gill is getting the shouts of being a generational talent from various experts after what he has achieved on the field this year.

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life, with the opposition finding it tough to find the areas to bowl to him. His touch has been so good that the bowlers have failed to stop him from scoring runs despite trying numerous things throughout the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There is a sense of authority in his batting now, something that was missing earlier in this format. While Shubman was always regarded as a supremely talented batter, there were doubts over his T20 game, given the kind of run he had during his initial years at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Earlier, it was believed that Shubman Gill didn’t possess the required power game for the T20 format, as he didn’t use to hit as many sixes while playing for KKR. However, the 23-year-old has sidelined all those talks by showing a much-improved power game against both spinners and pacers this season while opening for Gujarat Titans (GT).

Shubman Gill is getting the shouts of being a generational talent from various experts after what he has achieved on the field this year. However, the legendary Kapil Dev wants to see another such season from Gill to put him in the top tier.

Kapil Dev makes a massive remark on Shubman Gill

While all the experts have already assumed Shubman Gill to be a great player, the World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev wants to see the batter performing for another season before putting him in the league of the greatest batters.

“This is a purple patch for Shubman Gill. We have to see how long can he continue like this. It will be interesting to see how he comes back when there's a dip after scoring so many runs. Look at Suryakumar Yadav. After glorious seasons, he made three golden ducks, and then again, he came back strongly. You rate these players highly. So I'd be very keen to see how Gill bounces back when his purple patch finishes,” stated Kapil Dev on ABP News.

Also Read: 'He didn't do a great job' - Former Indian player disappointed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy

While Kapil Dev accepted the talent of Shubman Gill, he gave an example of Vinod Kambli, who also had a terrific start to his career but went downhill very soon.

“Don't get me wrong; I have no doubts in his abilities. But without making comparisons, I would like to talk about one cricketer - Vinod Kambli, who probably had an even better start to his international career. So the biggest question in front of Gill now will be that will he be able to handle himself? Cope with all the attention and fame that he will be getting at this young age?”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.