'He didn't do a great job' - Former Indian player disappointed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a massive defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, last night, which ended their campaign for this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a slow start, for which they are known, MI made a rampaging comeback and won several matches in the second half of the season.

Despite having the most inexperienced and unbalanced bowling unit, Mumbai Indians made giant leaps in the tournament, all thanks to their supreme batting unit. Moreover, two bowlers, Piyush Chawla and Akash Madhwal, were impressive at times, which reduced some burden on the batters.

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians missed Jasprit Bumrah throughout the tournament, whereas Jofra Archer looked like a pale shadow of himself in whatever little he played. Overall, it won’t be harsh to say that MI exceeded expectations and did a tremendous job by reaching Qualifier 2.

Rohit Sharma, who was again mediocre with the bat, has been receiving a lot of praise for taking his team so far despite having an inexperienced unit. However, Sanjay Manjrekar feels Rohit Sharma wasn’t that good with his tactics in this edition of the IPL.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels Rohit Sharma made tactical blunders

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian player and now a veteran broadcaster, feels that the Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma made several mistakes in the first half. According to Manjrekar, Rohit’s team selection was questionable in the initial phase.

“Tactically, the two best teams have been CSK and Titans; why not Mumbai Indians? So tactically also with off-field tactics, their players' selection in the first half as well, where you would wonder why certain players played at that stage, and there were some important losses that happened, so all those you would think those are the controllables that he didn't do a great job,” opined Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit Sharma again endured a below-par season with the bat, for which he has been getting a lot of criticism from several experts. However, Sanjay Manjrekar said that while he won’t call out Rohit’s batting run, the MI captain wasn’t effective with his tactics.

“What I won't be too critical about is failures with the bat, but tactically I don't think he was at his best this IPL.”

