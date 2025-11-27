KKR Auction 2026 Strategy, Budget & Target List — Kolkata Knight Riders To Break Bank For Australia Star

They have the highest purse heading into the auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were one of the highlights of IPL 2026 retentions as they made a few massive calls ahead of the auction. The KKR auction 2026 strategy will now be to rebuild their squad by filling up the key requirements.

Venkatesh Iyer was pretty much expected in the KKR released players 2026 due to his price tag of INR 23.75 crore. But the biggest surprise was Andre Russell, with whom the franchise has shared a long-standing partnership. Having let these players go, the Knight Riders will need to bring in reinforcements. We take a look at the KKR auction 2026 strategy, budget, and their potential targets.

ALSO READ: KKR Retained And Released Players 2026

KKR Remaining Purse After Confirmed IPL 2026 Retention List

The KKR retention list 2026 featured the likes of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Harshit Rana. Apart from Russell and Venkatesh, the other names to miss out from the KKR retained players 2026 were expected.

These players included Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, among others.

After finalising the IPL retentions, Kolkata Knight Riders have a budget of INR 64.3 crore heading into the auction. The KKR remaining purse is the highest among all teams.

KKR Auction 2026 Strategy: What Do Kolkata Knight Riders Need?

Before we talk about the KKR auction 2026 strategy, we must understand how their line-up looks like and what they require. Looking at the current KKR squad 2026, here is how the likely playing XI shapes up:

Ajinkya Rahane (c)

X

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

X

Rinku Singh

X

Ramandeep Singh

Sunil Narine

Harshit Rana

X

Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Arora (IP)

Having released several of their players who were regular in the playing XI last season, KKR have the most holes to plug among all teams. The KKR auction 2026 strategy should be to find a couple of middle-order batters and a top wicketkeeper. They also have to find a couple of overseas pace options after releasing both Nortje and Johnson.

Here is what KKR targets IPL 2026 auction include:

Overseas wicketkeeper

Indian wicketkeeper

Overseas middle-order batter, preferably an all-rounder

Indian middle-order batter

Overseas fast bowler

ALSO READ:

KKR Targets IPL 2026 Auction

Looking at their budget and requirements, the KKR auction 2026 strategy will be to go hard at multiple high-profile players. Let’s take a look at the major KKR target players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green

The 26-year-old Australia all-rounder is expected to attract a bidding war in the IPL 2026 auction. Cameron Green missed the previous edition, and in a mini auction, a player of his quality will be in high demand. He has done a great job in the middle order in T20 cricket and has resumed bowling. Given his all-round value and age, Green will be in the top KKR target players to replace Russell.

Cameron Green turned down an easy single and then went 6, 6, 6! 😱 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/voNCrHoZcV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone can be another solid option in that lower-middle-order role on the KKR side. He can smash pace and be flexible with the batting order. He also bowls leg-spin and off-spin, offering a good all-round value.

Venkatesh Iyer

The franchise released Venkatesh, but because of his price of INR 23.75 crore. He couldn’t match the expectations, and now his stocks have dropped. KKR perhaps believes they can get him back at a lower price and use that budget somewhere else. Venkatesh still has good value and quality, and Indian batters are always in demand.

Jordan Cox

The KKR auction 2026 strategy will include an overseas keeper with high priority. They have tried to acquire Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, but those talks fell flat. There aren’t any other top Indian options. Jordan Cox could be an option at the top as someone who can get them to blistering starts. Other alternatives could be Ben Duckett, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, and Jonny Bairstow.

Matheesha Pathirana

The former Chennai Super Kings star will be among the KKR target players. He was released by CSK but will be in high demand. Matheesha Pathirana is going through poor form but is still amongst the best pace options in the auction pool.

Tushar Raheja

Tushar Raheja could be one of the KKR targets IPL 2026 auction as an Indian wicketkeeper option. He was the leading run-scorer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League with 488 runs at a strike rate of 188. Getting him will give KKR some flexibility in the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.