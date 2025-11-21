Included in KKR Retention List, Mumbai Batter Takes Up Wicketkeeping Role To Solve A Major Hole Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The Mumbai vs Railways fixture is on November 26.

KKR No.4 batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 fixture of Mumbai vs Railways in Lucknow. The first round of SMAT 2025 will begin on November 26 at 9:00 AM.

Shardul Thakur To Lead Mumbai in SMAT 2025, India Stars Join

Mumbai, the defending champions in India’s domestic T20 competition, will play their first fixture along with international stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube. The duo is added to the mix due to poor form in the recent matches, including India’s title-winning Asia Cup 2025 campaign. However, despite the presence of the T20I captain in the squad, Shardul Thakur will lead the side. Recently, he also led Mumbai to three out of five wins in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Amogh other players, Sarfaraz Khan will look to fancy his chances for the national selection. Young Ayush Mhatre, who was added to the CSK retained players 2026 list, would try to regain his lost rhythm.

An interesting choice ahead of the match is the gloveman’s role for Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Reportedly, he will be the man behind the stumps. From the team sheet, Hardik Tamore is another wicketkeeper option.

Shardul Thakur to lead Mumbai in #SMAT !Angkrish Raghuvanshi to keep wickets! pic.twitter.com/ppNoseGl0b — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) November 21, 2025

Mumbai Squad for SMAT 2025

Shardul Thakur (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair, and Hardik Tamore (wk)

Another familiar name in the Mumbai squad is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Ajinkya Rahane. For a moment, let’s rewind to acknowledge how the KKR retention list shaped up.

In the last Indian Premier League season, the purple and gold team finished in eighth spot with five wins and seven losses. Their wicketkeeper-batters, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, scored 152 and 74 runs. The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi was KKR’s second-highest scorer with 300 runs. On the recent IPL 2026 retention deadline last week, the three-time champions released de Kock and Gurbaz and retained Raghuvanshi.

Shortly after the end of the last season, up until the deadline day, the internet was filled with rumours surrounding the move of KL Rahul from the Delhi Capitals to the KKR. In another news, the franchise was reportedly also eyeing another Indian wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson, who later moved to the Chennai Super Kings. With both the glovemen set in their respective teams, the Knight Riders found themselves out of options. Though they will enter the IPL 2026 auction with the highest purse of INR 64.30 crore, it is difficult to find a quality wicketkeeper.

However, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi stepping up to the role of wicketkeeper for Mumbai, it ties all the loose ends for KKR. Additionally, the team captain Rahane will also be in close quarters with the youngster. Another advantage for the franchise is that having an Indian player gives flexibility to pick and choose overseas players for specialist roles.

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to take place on December 16. Going into the mini-auction, the franchise will have one less headache to focus on. If Raghuvanshi plays decently, the franchise would be comfortable to acquire an overseas all-rounder instead, to fill the gap left by Andre Russell.

