[WATCH] KKR superstar destroys bowlers at a strike rate of 325 in UPT20 League

He gave a glimpse of the incoming carnage as he entered the crease and began his innings with a boundary.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star gave a testament to his sheer power and explosive hitting abilities during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League (UPT20 2024). The incident happened during a match between the Meerut Mavericks and Lucknow Falcons earlier today (September 1).

KKR's Rinku Singh, who is plying his trade for the Meerut Mavericks and is also captaining the side, slammed a whirlwind knock of 39 runs off just 12 balls, at a towering strike rate of 325.

The dynamic middle-order batter gave a glimpse of the incoming carnage as he entered the crease and began his innings with a boundary.

Rinku eventually hit three boundaries and four sixes and propelled Meerut's score 142/1 in their allotted 11 overs, after rain reduced the total number of overs.

Check the video of Rinku Singh's blitzkrieg below.

ALSO READ: South African legend hails KL Rahul for his Leadership

Rinku's heroics go in vain

Speaking about the match, the Lucknow Falcons won the rain-affected contest by eight wickets with one ball remaining as Rinku Singh's fireworks went in vain.

According to the DLS method, the Falcons required 154 runs in 11 overs.

Harsh Tyagi and Samarth Singh opened with an aggressive start, putting up a quick 95 runs in just 39 balls for the first wicket. Meerut got their first breakthrough when Zeeshan Ansari dismissed Harsh in the seventh over. Harsh contributed 49 runs from 22 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Samarth Singh was exceptional for Lucknow, scoring 69 off 27 balls, including nine boundaries and four sixes. He built a 57-run partnership for the second wicket with Kritagya Singh in just 25 balls. Zeeshan Ansari struck again in the final over, removing Samarth when the Falcons needed only two runs from three balls.

Telegram Group Join Now

Lucknow's captain, Priyam Garg, came in at No. 4 and secured the win by hitting a four on the very first ball he faced.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube