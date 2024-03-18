KKR star declared 'fit to play' in IPL 2024 but with a condition

He visited a specialist in Mumbai after consultation with the NCA and the doctor has declared him fit to play with the precaution.

In a recent development, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has been declared fit to play in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). However, the approval comes with a condition that the cricketer needs to keep in mind while playing.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's back problem once again resurfaced recently while playing for Mumbai against Vidarbha in the recent Ranji Trophy 2024 Final.

Iyer, who had narrowly missed a century in the Ranji final also did not take the field on the last two days of the contest.

According to an Indian Express report, Iyer visited a spine specialist in Mumbai following a consultation with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the doctor has declared him fit to play.

The dynamic right-hander joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp on Saturday (March 16) and even took part in an intra-squad T20 match last night.

Iyer's injury woes and fitness issues have become a pressing concern

While Iyer has been given the go-ahead, it comes with the precaution that he needs to be cautious while stretching his leg.

“He is fit to play, a specialist spine doctor was consulted in Mumbai who has advised him not to stretch his leg too forward while defending the ball. He has joined IPL franchise KKR and he can play,” a source in the Indian board informed.

Iyer has recently been in the media due to his fitness concerns over the past few weeks. Although he has openly acknowledged experiencing back pain after playing a specific number of balls, the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained sceptical about his assertions.

Subsequently, he was omitted from the BCCI's Central Contracts list, following his decision to disregard the selectors' directive to participate in the Ranji Trophy citing pain.

