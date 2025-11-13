News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
KKR Sign Up Former CSK Player Shane Watson Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction in Massive Scoop.
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Sign Up Former CSK Player Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction in Massive Scoop

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 13, 2025
1 min read
KKR Sign Up Former CSK Player Shane Watson Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction in Massive Scoop.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He has previously been in the coaching department of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the competition.

ALSO READ:

Shane Watson joins KKR after Abhishek Nayar’s elevation to head coach

KKR have made a few notable changes to the coaching department ahead of a fresh season. Earlier, they announced Abhishek Nayar as their head coach, replacing Chandrakant Pandit.

“Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the appointment of Shane Watson as the Assistant Coach for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League 2026. The former Australian all-rounder brings with him a wealth of international experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of modern-day franchise cricket.” read the release.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.