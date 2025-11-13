KKR Sign Up Former CSK Player Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction in Massive Scoop

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson has joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He has previously been in the coaching department of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the competition.

Shane Watson joins KKR after Abhishek Nayar’s elevation to head coach

KKR have made a few notable changes to the coaching department ahead of a fresh season. Earlier, they announced Abhishek Nayar as their head coach, replacing Chandrakant Pandit.

“Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the appointment of Shane Watson as the Assistant Coach for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League 2026. The former Australian all-rounder brings with him a wealth of international experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of modern-day franchise cricket.” read the release.

