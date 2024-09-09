KKR megastar joins Duleep Trophy 2024 for remaining season

Notably, he was initially not selected for the prestigious domestic tournament.

In a recent development coming in, a Kolkata Knight Riders megastar is set to join the Duleep Trophy 2024 for the remainder of the season.

Dynamic lower-order batter Rinku Singh will now ply his trade with the India B team from the second round of matches.

Notably, the 26-year-old, who has an impressive First-Class record with 3,173 runs from 47 games at an average of 54.70, was initially not selected for the marquee domestic tournament.

Following the developments, Rinku Singh shared his feelings about the late call-up.

"My job is to work hard, and I am extremely delighted to have received the call for Duleep Trophy," Rinku said to TOI.

The talented left-hander further added that he felt disheartened when he was not selected at first but is now more elated than ever to represent India B in this prestigious tournament.

Rinku Singh joins Duleep Trophy 2024 for remaining season

Rinku, most recently, was playing for Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing UPT20 League where he scored 210 runs in nine matches at an impressive strike rate of 161.54.

He is now slated to depart from his UP T20 team to join the India B side in Bengaluru, ahead of their second-round match scheduled for September 12.

In the opening match of the Duleep Trophy, India B secured a 76-run victory against India A. Musheer Khan's impressive 181-run performance in the first innings earned him the Player of the Match award. In the second innings, Sarfaraz Khan scored 46 runs, while Rishabh Pant added 61.

Furthermore, four players from India B—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dayal have been chosen for India's upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19.

