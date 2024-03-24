KL Rahul goes against NCA advice in first IPL match; takes gloves for LSG

KL Rahul sustained strain in his right quadriceps, for which he underwent surgery last year, in the first Test against England earlier in the year and missed the remaining four matches.

KL Rahul sustained strain in his right quadriceps, for which he underwent surgery last year, in the first Test against England earlier in the year and missed the remaining four matches. He was sent to London to meet a specialist and got clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) only days before Lucknow Super Giants’ maiden game in IPL 2024, where he is the captain.

While KL Rahul was deemed fit to play for LSG, he was advised not to take gloves and keep wickets for the initial few matches of the tournament. It was a precaution to keep KL away from facing similar issues again.

Despite undergoing surgery on his right quadriceps, KL has struggled to remain fit for a prolonged period of time. His rehabilitation after the operation took ample time, but Rahul couldn’t keep his fitness for long.

Whenever his workload increases and KL keeps the wickets, he crumbles quickly, as visible during his recent struggles. So, the advice from NCA staff was understandable since Rahul is a precious player for India across formats, and India have vital assignments lined up after the IPL.

KL Rahul keeps wickets for LSG despite being advised otherwise

While KL Rahul was recommended not to take the additional burden of keeping by NCA, he has gone against their advice and kept wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in the first game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. He has been doing so despite LSG having two specialist wicketkeepers, Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran, in the XI.

Even de Kock revealed in the chat with broadcasters before the game that KL won’t take gloves for the first few games. But when LSG came out to the field, Rahul was seen wearing gloves and kept for the whole innings against RR.

Rahul might be doing it to prove his credentials as a wicketkeeper batter for the T20 World Cup just after IPL 2024. He hasn’t been part of the shortest format since the T20 World Cup 2022.

With plenty of options already available at the top, Rahul’s only option to break into the Indian side is as a wicketkeeper batter. However, he must be cautious while giving a trial since injuries have been his best friend lately, as Rahul himself accepted.

