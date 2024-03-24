Watch: Krunal Pandya hugs Sanju Samson after RR skipper stays his ground to deny catch attempt

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR skipper Sanju Samson pulled off a tactical hug to deny Krunal Pandya an easy catching chance.

After the departure of RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag propelled the scoreboard.

The hug happened when Krunal Pandya was bowling to Parag and Samson was waiting at the non-striker's end.

After being introduced into the attack in the sixth over, Krunal could have had his first wicket of the game on the very second delivery. He bowled a flighted delivery on the off stump and Riyan Parag could not keep his shot grounded.

However, as Pandya dashed to catch the ball which Riyan Parag had chipped into the air, Samson came in the way and the duo collided. However, Krunal and Samson turned it into a hug to ease things down.

Rajasthan Royals social media takes a jibe on the incident

Interestingly, Krunal Pandya is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and will be hoping to come up with a match-winning performance for his team. The RR social media team were also quick to take a jibe of it.

Speaking about the match, RR had a shaky start as both openers failed to do much damage.

Jos Buttler was the first wicket to fall. Following his boundary shots against Naveen-ul-Haq in the second over, the England skipper nicked a delivery on the last ball completed by a superb KL Rahul catch behind the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end seemed to be in good form, scoring 24 runs off only 11 deliveries before getting dismissed by Mohsin Khan in the fifth over.

At the time of writing this report, Samson and Parag's partnership has crossed the 50-run mark with the scoreline reading 115-2 in 12.2 overs.

