'Non-negotiable for him' - Kumar Sangakkara opens up on controversial Rajasthan Royals star

Kumar Sangakkara discussed Riyan Parag has taken inspiration from youngsters and RR teammates like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel who have made a huge name for themselves in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket , Kumar Sangakkara recently got candid while reflecting on the growth of the team’s batting all-rounder Riyan Parag. The 22 year old has been associated with Rajasthan Royals for around five years now and the team has a major role to play in the career growth of the cricketer.

After becoming the youngest half- centurion in the history of the IPL, Parag has struggled with his form but has time and again been backed by the Rajasthan Royals team. The Assam origin cricketer was introduced in the IPL by Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and was bought back in the IPL 2022 mega auction to give him another chance.

After a successful run in the recently conducted domestic cricket league, Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Riyan Parag made a strong comeback in the IPL in the team’s first match against Lucknow Super Giants. Parag smashed 43 runs off 29 deliveries with a strike rate of 148.28 and hit a boundary along with three huge sixes in Jaipur.

Kumar Sangakkara reflects on Riyan Parag’s Career Growth in the IPL 2024

The former Sri Lankan captain highlighted that Parag has taken inspiration from youngsters and RR teammates like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel who have made a huge name for themselves in the IPL and now in the national team. He said,

"He's seen the huge jumps that Jaiswal and Jurel have made, and he's got a hunger there now and an example to follow into the international side. We have players who have a variety of ambitions, IPL being one of them. I think he has understood that how he performs here, leads up to it. Maturing, understanding his game more, taking on more responsibility is non-negotiable for him."

Sangakkara further elaborated the changes Riyan has incorporated in his performances which can make him the next big thing for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity. Irrespective of the support we offer players and whatever coaches you have, self-awareness of what your game is, what is good for you, what your lifestyle should look like in terms of on-field, off-field, focus on performance - all of that has changed in Riyan," Kumar Sangakkara added.

Rajasthan Royals will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals on March 28 at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.