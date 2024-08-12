With KL Rahul set to leave, LSG on the hunt for new captain for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 retention dates close in, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing a crisis in their leadership plans. Reports suggest that KL Rahul, who has captained LSG since their inception, is set to part ways with the franchise ahead of the IPL retentions. This development will inevitably see LSG go on a hunt for a new captain to lead them in IPL 2025..

End of KL Rahul - LSG partnership?

KL Rahul's tenure with LSG has been a roller-coaster ride. After leading the team to the playoffs in their debut season in 2022 and again in 2023, the 2024 season saw a sharp decline in performance.

LSG finished in the bottom half of the points table, ending the season in seventh place. The frustration reached a boiling point during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where LSG suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat. A video of team owner Sanjiv Goenka losing his cool on KL Rahul went viral, sparking rumors of a rift between the captain and the franchise.

With the IPL 2025 mega auction on the horizon, it seems likely that LSG and KL Rahul will part ways. The franchise is apparently keen to revamp its squad and leadership, and is now exploring options for a new captain who can bring fresh direction to the team.

Nicholas Pooran: The Frontrunner for Captaincy

Among the potential candidates to take over the captaincy, Nicholas Pooran stands out as the frontrunner. The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been an integral part of LSG since the team's inception and served as the vice-captain under KL Rahul. Pooran's consistent performances with the bat and his leadership experience make him a strong contender for the role.

In the 2024 season, Pooran amassed 499 runs in 14 matches, with an impressive average of 62.38 and a strike rate of 178.21. His ability to dismantle bowling attacks, coupled with his excellent fielding skills, adds significant value to the team. With KL Rahul's departure, Pooran could seamlessly transition into the captaincy role, providing continuity and stability to LSG.

Other Key Retentions for LSG

As LSG prepares for the mega auction, they are likely to retain several key players who have been instrumental to their campaign. Alongside Nicholas Pooran, the franchise is expected to retain Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, and the emerging pace sensation, Mayank Yadav.

Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been a crucial asset for LSG. In the 2024 season, he contributed 388 runs in 14 matches, including a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings. Stoinis' versatility with both bat and ball makes him a valuable player for the team, and his retention would provide LSG with a solid middle-order option and a reliable bowling resource.

Ravi Bishnoi

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been a rising star in the IPL, and LSG is likely to retain him as a key part of their bowling attack. Bishnoi's ability to turn the ball and his composure under pressure have made him a standout performer. In the 2024 season, he took 10 wickets in 14 games, maintaining an economy rate of 8.77. LSG's management will be keen to hold on to this promising talent as they look to build a formidable bowling unit.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya's all-round capabilities make him a valuable player for LSG. His ability to bat in the middle order, bowl useful overs of left-arm spin, and field exceptionally well makes him a versatile asset. Pandya's experience and work ethic could prove vital in maintaining the balance of the team, and LSG is likely to retain him ahead of the auction.

Watch out Nicholas Pooran, he is following the path of Hardik Pandya.



Almost everyone played for the Captain KL Rahul but this talented batter decided to play against Rahul and for Goenka.



The message is clear, he wants to replace Rahul from Captaincy.pic.twitter.com/nXwRxUUdYB — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) May 14, 2024

While Nicholas Pooran appears to be the leading candidate for captaincy, LSG might also explore other options through the auction or trades. With reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav might leave Mumbai Indians, LSG could be pulling the strings to make one of the most significant signings in IPL history.



Suryakumar Yadav, recently appointed as India's T20I captain, might be eager to lead an IPL team, making him a potential target for LSG if he refuses to be retained by Mumbai.

Another option could be Aiden Markram, the former captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who is likely to be released before the auction. Markram's leadership experience and batting skills could make him an attractive choice for LSG as they look to strengthen their squad.

Pooran, though, seems poised to take up the mantle after his long relationship with the franchise. However, with other captaincy options available in the market, LSG's final decision might still be delayed until after the mega auction.