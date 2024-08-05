Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

LSG have a few exciting talents in their ranks and we take a look at the top three options for the franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a mixed campaign in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), managing seven wins and as many losses and eventually failed to make it to the playoffs after qualifying for the consecutive seasons prior to that.

There also seems to be some tension between the management and the skipper KL Rahul with the India wicketkeeper-batter rumoured to make a move away from the franchise.

It can thus be expected that the LSG management will be eager to chop and change in a bid to bolster their squad as they hunt for their maiden IPL trophy.

With reportedly only one maximum uncapped player allowed to be retained by each franchise, LSG has a few exciting talents in their ranks to make their choice from.

In the article, we take a look at three such options in the LSG squad amongst whom, one can be a possible retention by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side.

Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav is one of the players expected to be the topmost priority for retention amongst uncapped players by LSG. Their most promising young player -- 22-year-old Delhi speedster Mayank Yadav -- made such waves with his seven wickets in four innings that there were already discussions of getting him into the Indian side for the T20 2024 World Cup.

Despite a run of injuries that ultimately burst the bubble, the Super Giants won't want to lose a prospect like that at any cost. He was a reward of their scouting, a breakout star, and someone they could potentially build around in the future.

Ayush Badoni

The 24-year-old right-handed batter was bought by the LSG franchise in the IPL 2022 mega-auction. Now with another one around the corner, Badoni can hope for better fortunes, having made a mark with his dynamic batting in the past three seasons.

Telegram Group Join Now

Badoni's inclusion gives LSG an extra batting option and someone who can take over the onus of scoring in the middle order.

In IPL 2024, Badoni managed 235 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 137.43.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni is among the rarest of breeds in limited-overs cricket. He is not just (primarily) a top-order batter who also bowls medium pace but he can open the innings in both departments of the game. The 19-year-old boasts of an exemplary domestic record and was a regular in the India U-19 side.

Subsequently, Kulkarni was brough by LSG during last year's auction in Dubai for his base price of INR 20 lakhs. He also got a chance in the Playing XI and made his IPL debut.

However, it wasn't a successful outing on both ocassions that he featured, managing only 9 runs but given his sheer talent, LSG might think otherwise and opt to retain him for the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.