Punjab Kings (PBKS) to retain one of these 3 Uncapped Players before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

PBKS has a few uncapped players in their ranks who were a revelation in the last season.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a lacklustre outing in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), which marked their tenth consecutive year of failing to qualify for the playoffs stage. The franchise was poor throughout the marquee event and managed to finish in the ninth spot in the ten-team points table.

Despite a dismal campaign, the only positive for PBKS was the few uncapped stars who were a revelation with some exemplary performances. However, with a mega-auction lined up next ahead of the upcoming season (IPL 2025), PBKS will get to choose only one of their uncapped players to retain.

While it will be a tricky task for the PBKS management, let's take a look at three probable stars who can be in contention for a spot.

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh ended up being a surprising yet valuable addition for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 auction. The team mistakenly bid on him, confusing him with another player of the same name but this mix-up turned out to be a fortunate error. Punjab Kings later clarified that they wanted to bid for him only, but it has been a tough thing to believe for the fans.

Shashank became one of the team's top performers in IPL 2024, amassing 354 runs with an impressive average of 44.25. His exceptional performance played a crucial role in the Punjab Kings’ campaign, illustrating that sometimes, unexpected turns can lead to remarkable success.

Ashutosh Sharma

In the IPL 2024 season, Punjab Kings faced challenges due to inconsistent performances from their senior players but they also discovered promising talents among their uncapped players. Four players stood out in particular, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, and Harpreet Brar—making it hard to single out just one.

The key consideration will be identifying which player brings a unique skill set that is difficult to acquire in the auctions. Ashutosh Sharma is likely the answer, as he is an excellent finisher who excels under pressure and adapted quickly to the intensity of the IPL in his debut season.

Ashutosh amassed 189 runs in 11 innings, at an excellent strike-rate of 167.26.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is a keeper-batter whom PBKS can think of retaining. Prabhsimran had a brilliant season during IPL 2024 and scored 334 runs for the team.He has been with the franchise for six years now after being bought by PBKS first during IPL 2019.

He was once again picked up by the PBKS management ahead of the IPL 2022 auction and has evolved into a key cog in the team. Prabhsimran has put on some solid performances for PBKS and his explosive batting in the middle order makes him a lucrative option to PBKS to retain.

So far in his IPL career, Prabhsimran has amassed 756 runs, with an average of 22.24 and a strike rate of 146.23.

The 23-year-old has also registered one century and has three fifties to his name.

