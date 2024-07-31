LSG Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

With a mega-auction lined up, the LSG management will be looking to revamp their squad in a bid to lift their maiden IPL trophy in 2025.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the newest franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having made their debut in the 2022 season. Although they managed to qualify for the playoffs stage in their first two seasons, the last season saw them have a disappointing outing with the team finishing in the bottom half of the ten-team points table at the seventh spot.

Not only that, team owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen losing his cool on skipper KL Rahul after they suffered a loss by 10 wickets during a league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The incident garnered a lot of speculation with strong reports suggesting that the player and the team might part ways for the new season.

Now with a mega-auction lined up, the LSG management will be looking to revamp their squad in a bid to lift their maiden trophy.

It will be interesting to see who all the franchise will try and retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Probable LSG Retention List for IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran

Marcus Stoinis

Ravi Bishnoi

Krunal Pandya

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been an integral member of the side, ever since the formation of LSG. He has developed into a reliable middle-order power-hitter since joining the team.

The Caribbean batter has the ability to dismantle any bowling attack, as seen in flashes over the last three seasons. In the previous season, Pooran played 14 matches and amassed 499 runs at a superb average of 62.38 and an exceptional strike-rate of 178.21.

Moreover, he is an excellent wicket-keeper and an even better fielder when he isn't donning the gloves. If KL Rahul leaves the franchise, we might also see Pooran taking over captaincy duties.

Also Read: PBKS Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

Telegram Group Join Now

Marcus Stoinis

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had a decent outing with the bat in IPL 2024. The right-handed batter played 14 matches and scored 388 runs at a strike rate of above 147.

He also scored two fifties and one match-winning century against the former defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Stoinis can roll his arm as well and he contributed with 4 scalps during the last edition earlier this year. And it's this versatility of Stoinis that will push his cause and the LSG selectors might just opt to retain him.

Ravi Bishnoi

Leg spinners are a huge attraction in the shortest format and the young Ravi Bishnoi has it in him to be the next star spinner and thus it will not be surprising if LSG chooses to retain him.

He can turn the ball and bamboozle the batters and has also shown his strong nerves when it comes to bowling under pressure. The youngster will be looking to build on to a solid start to his career and the LSG management will be eager to retain him, given his promising prospect.

Last season, Bishnoi picked up 10 wickets in 14 games and maintained an economy of 8.77

ALSO READ: SRH Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Predicting Sunrisers Hyderabad Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

Krunal Pandya

The dynamic left-handed all-rounder could be LSG's last retention before the team enters the mega-auction. While Krunal Pandya is not necessarily a lethal weapon, his versatility adds a whole different dimension to the team.

Pandya can rotate and slot in any place in the middle order and can also contribute with his spin bowling. The 33-year-old is also an exceptional fielder and LSG will think twice before deciding to part ways with a workhorse like Krunal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube