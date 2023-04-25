LSG pacer Mark Wood set to miss later stages of IPL 2023; to fly back to England for this reason

Wood plans to fly back home and is unlikely to return to India afterward.

In a recent development, it is now speculated that England pacer Mark Wood is set to miss the final stages of IPL 2023. However, the majority of England players involved in the competition are expected to stay in India for the whole season.

Wood has missed Lucknow Super Giants' last two matches due to illness but has been a revelation for them this season, taking 11 wickets in his four appearances including 5 for 14 on his debut against Delhi Capitals. However, he is expected to travel back home to attend the birth of his daughter in late May.

The pair is expecting their second child towards the end of May. Wood plans to fly back home in the coming weeks to attend the birth and is unlikely to return to India afterward.

The Super Giants have a match against Punjab Kings on April 28, followed by back-to-back home matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on May 1 and 3. In Wood's absence, they have selected Naveen-ul-Haq, an Afghan seamer who has produced economical spells in his first two games.

Ben Stokes among other England players speculated to leave India early

Ben Stokes has been absent from the Chennai Super Kings team since April 3 due to minor injuries. He has hinted that he may leave the IPL early to prepare for the Ireland Test, but no definite return date has been set. His departure will depend on his fitness, whether CSK qualifies for the knockout stages, and whether he can regain his place in the team given the success of their current overseas players.

Joe Root, who has not played for Rajasthan Royals yet, and Harry Brook, whose Sunrisers Hyderabad team is unlikely to reach the playoffs, are the other England players who are likely to play in both the IPL and the Ireland Test.

Jofra Archer made his return to Mumbai Indians' XI after two years without playing a first-class game, but he will not be rushed back into Test cricket. He hopes to participate in the Ashes series at some point.