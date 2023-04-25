"He deserves a farewell tour around the country," Former New Zealand all-rounder on MS Dhoni's retirement speculations

Scott Styris, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, feels that MS should inform about his retirement.

The talks about the retirement of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni are louder than ever before this IPL season. It is believed that the current season of the Indian Premier League could well be his last on this level.

MS Dhoni has himself hinted a few times that his retirement days are nearing in the conferences this season. For instance, the World Cup winning captain thanked the Kolkata crowd, who lined up in numbers to see MS Dhoni, stating that they had arrived to give him a farewell.

MS Dhoni, who had already announced his international retirement back in 2020, has been the face of the CSK and the IPL, for that matter. He has been a constant in the league since its inception.

Ever since MS Dhoni retired from the international arena, his fans and well-wishers have crowded every ground with yellow jerseys in every IPL season just to get a glimpse of their idol. The fans have ensured MS receives all the affection in a league that runs for about two months, particularly this season, for obvious reasons.

The Indian legend is known to keep his secrets completely unknown and has done the same for his retirement plans too. However, his speeches have definitely indicated more than enough about his future in the league.

Former New Zealander opines his view on the retirement of MS Dhoni

Most of the experts, following the competition, have expressed their views on the future of MS Dhoni. Former New Zealand all-rounder, Scott Styris, has now also spoken on what has been the talk of the town.

Scott Styris, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, feels that MS should inform about his retirement. The reason to do so, according to Syris, is that Dhoni deserves a farewell tour.

“I think he (Dhoni) wouldn’t be playing now if he wasn’t in love of being in the dressing room. I hope that whenever he decides to hang up the bat, whether it’s now, or next season or many seasons later, that he announces it, because he deserves a farewell tour around the country,” stated the 47-year-old in a show with Jio Cinema.

MS Dhoni has served his team with distinction and helped the league get global recognition. A farewell trip around the country, in front of packed stadiums, is certainly something Dhoni deserves whenever he decides to put down the curtains on his illustrious career.