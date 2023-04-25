"The Indian team can benefit from him," Sunil Gavaskar wants this player to lead Delhi Capitals

While commentating on Star Sports Hindi during Delhi Capitals’ game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar castigated the DC captain David Warner and head coach Ricky Ponting for mediocre performance.

While the Capitals have won their last two consecutive games, the loopholes in their squad are still lucid.

Delhi Capitals have had an underwhelming start to IPL 2023, as they lost as many as five matches on the bounce. They were all at sea, with their captain David Warner taking bizarre decisions on the field apart from struggling with his personal form as well, with his strike rate being the centre of attention.

Now, while the Capitals have won their last two consecutive games, the loopholes in their squad are still lucid. DC’s batters have been unconvincing in all seven matches, including the captain David Warner, who has had below-par returns except for a couple of games.

No wonder experts from all around the world, following the cash-rich league, have called out David Warner’s poor leadership. Under the leadership of David Warner, who was appointed as a temporary captain for this season due to the absence of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table and can not afford any further hiccups in the tournament now.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former legendary Indian batter, is the latest one to criticise the faulty tactics of David Warner and also lashed Ricky Ponting in the process. Following a shit show from the Australian duo, the Indian great opined Delhi Capitals to change their captain for the season.

Sunil Gavaskar wants this star Indian all-rounder to be appointed as a captain of Delhi Capitals

While commentating on Star Sports Hindi during Delhi Capitals’ game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar castigated the DC captain David Warner and head coach Ricky Ponting for mediocre performance. The 73-year-old suggested DC move on from Warner and announce a new captain in order to improve in what has been a poor campaign for the whole team.

According to the Little Master, Axar Patel should be the captain of Delhi Capitals for the remaining games of IPL 2023.

“I think Axar Patel should be appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm,” stated Gavaskar on air. He also feels that Axar’s captaincy will help the Indian team too.

Sunil Gavaskar added, “The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in the long run.”

ALSO READ: 'Don't listen to...:' Brett Lee has some valuable advice for Arjun Tendulkar

Axar, who won the Man of the Match award against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night, has been in sublime form with both bat and ball this season. Amidst a disappointing campaign by his team, Axar Patel has shone brightly in all aspects.