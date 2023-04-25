'Don't listen to...:' Brett Lee has some valuable advice for Arjun Tendulkar

The former Australian speedster believes with time and experience junior Tendulkar can clock 140 kmph but must back his strengths for now.

Seeing young left-arm quick Arjun Tendulkar being flooded with advice from all corners on his lack of speed and flaws with his bowling action, former Australian speedster Brett Lee feels the 23-year-old needs to shut the critics up and not pay attention to what is being said on the outside.

Aware that the Mumbai Indians (MI) medium pacer is garnering extra attention because of his sir name and father Sachin's rich legacy ever since his IPL debut this season, Lee reckons it's important for the promising talent to be wary of self-doubts, which can easily creep in if he listened to what the critics have to say.

Specifically, the talk has revolved around junior Tendulkar's inability to bowl more than 125 clicks and his underdeveloped bowling action. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif even took to Twitter to point out the chinks in his armoury.

In wake of it, Lee wants Arjun Tendulkar to go back to one of the great attributes of his legendary father and take a leaf out of his book, wherein he is able to abandon the outside noise and not allow it to impact his thought process. The idea is to back his strengths and realise that with time only he would be able to maximise his potential.

Brett Lee's prudent advice for Arjun Tendulkar

Lee gave his advice as an IPL 2023 expert for the tournament's streaming rights holders 'JioCinema' with the intention to ease the pressure of expectations and scrutiny that Arjun, unfortunately, would always carry because of the Tendulkar association.

"People criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. Arjun is at least bowling way faster than that," Lee said. "He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics. Like his dad had to go through like he misses out and gets a low score...you got to back yourself."

Watch: 'If the reaction can sum it up' - Warner roars in front of SRH fans after DC's close win

Junior Tendulkar had an expensive last outing versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but delivered two impressive bursts in matches versus the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), particularly showing encouraging new-ball skills and coming out unscathed at the death in MI's win over the Sunrisers.

MI have been smart in using the youngster, gradually exposing him to all phases of the innings and allowing him to learn on the go after seeing him rise through the ladder with each practice session. Lee reckons it's a prelude to Tendulkar picking up extra wings and catching up speed with more experience and overs under his belt.

"He has got some wonderful skills. He can bowl at 140 kph so as soon as he gets comfortable bowling in the team environment, in front of the big lights and big crowd, his pace will increase. I see no issue with his pace. I know how fast he can bowl. He has got all the talent and all the right attributes."

"So my advice would be to keep doing what you have been doing and don't listen to those people who are trying to have a go at him because remember most people who will criticise on social media have never bowled a ball in their life. They are keyboard warriors," Lee added.